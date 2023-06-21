International
UN experts
World Refugee Day 20
June 2023
GENEVA (June 21, 2023) – The world cannot ignore the enduring legacies of colonialism and racism that persist in the treatment of refugees, internally displaced persons and migrants, particularly in countries of the Global North, UN experts* said today. They released the following statement on the occasion of World Refugee Day:
As we celebrate World Refugee Day and honor the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights this year, it is imperative to recognize the enduring challenges that continue to impact the treatment of forcibly displaced persons. In this context, it is particularly important to address the role of countries in the Global North, as the shadow of racism, supremacism, patriarchy and the historical legacy of colonial efforts still greatly influences the approach to situations of forcibly displaced persons.
The year 2022 marked the largest ever increase in the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide, with over 108 million people across the globe uprooted from their homes, more than half of them women and girls. In 2023, ongoing and evolving conflict and violence continued to force more and more people to flee, showing little prospect of lasting solutions. Driven to desperate measures, more than 1,200 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean since January 2023.
This reality is all too familiar to the Palestinian people, 75 years since the Nakba – the event that destroyed the lives of Palestinians and severed their ancestral connection to their land during the creation of the State of Israel. Since then, they have endured forced displacement, dispossession and disenfranchisement, with their rights to self-determination, return and compensation repeatedly denied. For 75 years, their cry for justice, embodied in the request for the right of return, has resounded with unwavering determination.
For Palestinians, forced displacement has been a part of their lives for generations, beginning in 1947-1949 when over 750,000 Palestinians were forced to flee by massacres and mass deportations and forcible transfers during the birth of the State of Israel. Most, along with their descendants, are still in neighboring Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, while 40 percent of them remain under occupation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 1967. Progressively, the Palestinian exile has scattered them. in different nations around the world.
Since 1948, both the General Assembly and the Security Council have repeatedly called on Israel to facilitate the return of Palestinian refugees and provide reparations.
Despite these repeated calls, Palestinian refugees have been systematically denied their right of return and forced to live in exile in unsafe and vulnerable conditions outside the borders of Palestine. The right of return constitutes a fundamental pillar of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. The fragmentation of the Palestinian people, both geographically and politically, through administrative methods of control based on residence and race, equivalent to apartheid, has hindered the realization of the right to return and self-determination. These practices serve the colonial-colonial project pursued by Israel.
We urgently call on the international community to adopt a rights-based approach that addresses the root causes of violence and prioritizes the individual and collective right of return for refugees and internally displaced persons over political considerations. As the largest and most protracted population displaced since World War II, the Palestinian experience should serve as a poignant reminder to the international community of the suffering and vulnerability experienced by refugees and internally displaced persons, calling for immediate action to recognize and support their rights.
*Frances Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967; Paula Gaviria Betancur, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons; Ashwini PK, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; Obiora C. OkaforIndependent expert on human rights and international solidarity; Michael Fakhri, Special Rapporteur on the right to food; Felipe González Morales, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants; Pedro Arroyo Agudo, Special Rapporteur on human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation; Dorothy Estrada Tanck (President), Ivana Radai (Vice President), Elizabeth Broderick, Meskerem Geset Techane and Melissa Upreti, Working group on discrimination against women and girls
Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as Special procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the umbrella name for the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either country-specific situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures Experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.
