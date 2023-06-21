US News & World Report ranks Kentucky Children’s Hospital highly in cardiology, orthopedics and urology





Children’s Hospital of Kentucky(KCH) has been recognized as 2023-24The best children’s hospitalfrom US News & World Report. These rankings help parents of children with rare or life-threatening diseases and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them. KCH was ranked nationally in three areas of specialty care. Joint Pediatric and Congenital Heart Programa collaboration between Cincinnati Childrens and Kentucky Childrens Hospital, ranked seventh in the nation in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery. This ranking also includes patients treated through the Congenital Heart Program for Adults, a collaboration withHeart and Vascular Institute of Healthcare United Kingdomfor adult patients who were born with congenital heart defects. In partnership with Shriners Children’s Lexington, KCH is ranked 42nd in the nation forpediatric orthopedic care. While they are separate entities, Shriners and KCH work closely together to provide seamless pediatric orthopedic care. A staff of board-certified pediatric orthopedic surgeons and anesthesiologists have cared for children at both facilities for over 35 years. Pediatric urology teamat KCH is ranked 42nd in the country for kidney, ureter, bladder and genital care. Since 2013, pediatric urology physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses and staff have seen more than 18,000 patients and performed more than 5,000 surgeries at KCH and satellite locations throughout Kentucky. These rankings are a reflection of the dedication and compassion our providers have for Kentucky’s children, said Scottie B. Day, MD, chief physician at KCH. We were honored to be recognized for the care we provide. Because of the expertise of our providers and our ability to create meaningful partnerships with other institutions, our patients don’t have to go far from home to receive the best care in the country. At UK HealthCare, we are committed to creating a stronger, healthier Kentucky, said Robert DiPaola, MD, co-executive vice president of health affairs for UK HealthCare. By advancing pediatric subspecialty care, we’re ensuring Kentucky’s children get the best possible start here. in home. US News, along with RTI International, a research and consulting firm based in North Carolina, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s hospitals received the top award for factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, and expert opinion among pediatric specialists. About Kentucky Children’s Hospital Kentucky Children’s Hospital, part of UK Healthcare, is committed to providing the best possible care for both children and families. With the region’s only Level I pediatric trauma center and Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, more than 30 advanced subspecialty programs such as pediatric oncology and pediatric surgery and nationally ranked by US News and World Report in care pediatric cardiology, urology and orthopedics, KCH is equipped to provide the highest quality care for young patients, close to home. About US News & World Report US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policymakers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives and communities. A multi-faceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Auto, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, US News offers rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and events US News Live. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicine.uky.edu/news/us-news-world-report-ranks-kentucky-childrens-2023-06-21t08-23-32

