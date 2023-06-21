Brazil seizes world’s largest shipment of illegal shark fins | Environmental News





Authorities confiscated nearly 29 tons of illegally caught feathers believed to be on their way to Asia.

Authorities in Brazil have seized nearly 29 tonnes of illegal shark fins bound for Asia in what they described as the largest such catch ever. Environmental protection agency Ibama estimated that around 10,000 blue sharks and basking mako sharks had been killed for their fins. Both species were added to Brazil’s national list of endangered species last month. It is perhaps the largest seizure in history of this type of product, Ibama’s director of environmental protection, Jair Schmitt, said in a statement. The Ibamas operation targeted two export companies, but others were still under investigation, Schmitt said. Officials said the firms had illegally used permits for other species to harvest the large amount. Shark fishing is banned in Brazil. Fighting the destruction of Brazil’s fauna and flora is a major goal of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration after his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, weakened environmental agencies and oversight powers. This action is very emblematic because it symbolizes Ibama’s return to the protection of the marine environment and especially the protection of the illegal fish trade in the country, Schmitt added. A single exporting company in the southern state of Santa Catarina was responsible for 27.6 metric tons of the fins, while the remainder was seized at Sao Paulo International Airport by the second company, Ibama said, without naming the firms or people involved. Sea Shepherd Brazil, a non-profit marine conservation organization, called on the Brazilian government to ban the trade in shark fin and imports of shark meat into Brazil, saying it would be vital to protect the species. Shark fin is considered a delicacy in some parts of Asia, and its consumption primarily as soup has long been associated with status and wealth. Animal parts can fetch up to $1,000 per kilogram in Asia, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. Indiscriminate fishing is causing a drastic reduction in shark populations around the world, Ibama said. However, sharks got a boost in November when 183 countries approved a plan to protect 54 species from the hammerhead and requiem shark families, two of the most trafficked for shark fin soup under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). ).

