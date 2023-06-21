The world is not on pace to meet the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals

The world is falling far short of the progress needed to meet the United Nations’ sustainable development goals by 2030 in areas ranging from poverty to clean energy to biodiversity, according to a report Tuesday by the nonprofit tracker. the goals.

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled the limited progress made in the years since United Nations member states adopted the goals in 2015 . Now, halfway through the 15-year time frame, none of the targets are on target to be met.

They were at risk of a lost decade for sustainable development, said Guillaume Lafortune, a lead author of the report and vice president and head of the Paris office of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a nonprofit organization launched by the UN to promote and track sustainable development. . And in fact there is a risk that the gap between rich and poor countries on sustainable development may be wider in 2030 than in 2015.

The goals, which the authors describe as an ethical imperative, cover a range of areas, including climate threats and the environment but also basic human rights such as food, health and education.

The authors noted that goals for reducing hunger, improving health and protecting biodiversity are notably off track. They said that changing the mechanisms of global governance and the global architecture of finance are critical to improving progress on all goals.

Lafortune pointed to the global finance summit that opens Thursday in Paris as an important moment for the world. The main focus of the summit is how international finance can be reformed to help developing countries that are often most vulnerable to climate change. but less able to raise capital for things like switching to renewable energy.

The report analyzed countries’ progress on sustainability goals by assigning scores from zero to 100. They examined factors such as poverty, hunger, disease, carbon dioxide emissions, subjective well-being scores and dozens of other indicators. Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Austria are ranked highest. South Sudan ranks lowest, followed by the Central African Republic, Chad, Yemen and Somalia.

Lafortune drew particular attention to the United States’ disappointing scorecard, which he said was below average for developed countries. He said the US was one of the worst performers in terms of its engagement efforts and was one of only five member countries that did not present action plans and priorities to the international community. But Lafortune noted that some US cities voluntarily provided local reviews.

Kimberly Marion Suiseeya, an associate professor of political science and environmental and cultural policy at Northwestern University, who did not work on the report, said that while she sees urgent global development shortfalls on issues like the climate emergency, she thinks the Biden administration is taking climate . seriously. She also saw signs of optimism in China’s progress in renewable energy. Although the country ranks below the US in the report, it has invested more in clean energy, according to research firm BloombergNEF.

Anita Ramasastry, a law professor and director of the International Sustainable Development graduate program at the University of Washington, said she was not surprised that the sustainable development goals are off track. Ramasastry, who did not participate in the report, said she doesn’t think many governments in more advanced economies, such as the US, have embraced the goals or made them relevant to citizens’ daily lives.

She questioned whether the goals were too ambitious and added that it will be important to examine how the 2030 agenda is financed, as well as the role of the private sector.

Business has been asked to fill a role. And I think there’s just one final question, what should we have asked of business to fulfill that role? she asked. Because at the end of the day, the SDGs are meant to be about governments and states.

The report made the same point repeatedly, singling out several fundamental failures in global governance. They included voluntary implementation of the goals without enforcement mechanisms when countries fail, international trade and finance rules that are not sustainability-oriented, and national governments that do not coordinate well with smaller government units on the goals.

Lafortune called on countries to keep the sustainable development goals in mind as they approach the Paris summit and other global conferences. He said Paris has the opportunity to act as an accelerator towards reforming international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which he sees as potential elements of a global strategy for investment in tackling climate change and other development goals. stable.

Despite all the current fragmentation in geopolitics, multiple crises and so on, we still need to keep alive that kind of long-term vision and this idea of ​​multilateralism and global cooperation. I think that’s absolutely essential, Lafortune said. I don’t think the world will be better off if we forget about these goals because we won’t achieve them.

