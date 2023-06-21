National Indigenous Peoples Day – City of Kawartha Lakes





Kawartha Lakes June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, celebrating the rich heritage of First Nations, Mtis and Inuit across Canada. It’s a time to learn about the history and different customs that make each of these cultures unique. This day was recognized during the meeting of the Council on June 20. Mayor Doug Elmslie said I hope today serves as a reminder to listen, learn and engage in meaningful dialogue about the diversity, unique stories and cultural expressions of First Nations, Inuit and Mtis people. By learning from each other, we strengthen ourselves as a community. The Kawartha Lakes Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Partner (IDEA), in consultation with Curve Lake, created the following list of resources to discover the traditions, knowledge and resilience of First Peoples, Inuit and Metis. Mississauga Nation View language materials, history and current projects. Anishinabek Nation Browse recommended reading (organized by age group). Recommended resources on this page share the history and legacies of the Indian Residential School System. Anishinabek Nation– Take a look at the various educational resources created by The Anishinabek Nation, Ontario’s oldest political organization. National Center for Truth and Reconciliation – Learn about the history of residential schools and stay current on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Tribal trade If you have questions, they have answers. Read though a comprehensive FAQ that covers topics from smearing to allies, cultural appropriation to truth and reconciliation. Curve Lake Cultural Center Looking to attend an event? Curve Lake Cultural Center outlines their Pow Wow schedule, rules of conduct for participation and what to expect on the grounds. Peterborough Council Mtis – The Mtis Nation of Ontario (MNO) Peterborough and Wapiti District Mtis Council (PDWMC) is an important communication hub for MNOs in the area. Check out their programs and services to see what initiatives they’re working on locally. United Voice of Artic – ICC in Canada is a non-profit organization led by elected leaders in Inuvialuit, Nunatsiavut, Nunavik and Nunavut. They have a number of national and international resources. Their Kids page is filled with educational activities for young learners, complete with fun facts and even an introduction to Inuktut! Tungasuvingat Inuit An informative website for Ontarians. This website guides readers through lessons, events and resources. It also shares the stories of the Inuit people living in Ontario. Tungasuvvingat Inuit is an Inuit-specific urban service provider that provides community support to Inuit of all ages. -30- Media searches

