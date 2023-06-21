Panel Discussion on Human Rights Violations in Myanmar – 5th Meeting, 53rd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council





Objectives: The panel discussion provides an opportunity for members and observers of the Human Rights Council, including United Nations agencies and funds, experts as well as other stakeholders including representatives of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar. that: explore effective measures to end all forms of human rights violations and abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar;

identify possible measures to operationalize sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis with particular emphasis on sustainable return to security and dignity. Chairman: SH.TZ Vclav Blek, Chairman of the Human Rights Council Opening statement: Ms. Nada al-Nashif, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Panelists: Ms. Yasmin Ullah, Chairman of the Board at the ASEAN Alternative Network in Burma (ALTSEAN-Burma)

Ms. Chris Lewa, Founder of the Arakan Project

Mr. Kyaw Win, Executive Director of the Burma Human Rights Network

Norway (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Tine Mr. Smith

Pakistan (on behalf of the OIC), Mr. Zaman Mehdi

Luxembourg (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Mark Bichler

European Union, Mr. Thomas Wagner

Kuwait, Mr. Rashid Alabhoul

Australia, Mr. Jeff Roach

Indonesia, Ms. Erlina Widyaningsih

Malaysia, Mr. Johan Arief

Turkey, Mrs. Cansu Bahran

Bangladesh, Ms. Shanchita Haque

Gambia, Mr. Muhammadou MO Kah

Costa Rica, Ms. Viviana Tinoco Monge

Islamic Commission for Human Rights, Mr. Hussain Jawad

Human Rights Watch, Ms. Lucy McKernan

Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, Mr. Ahmed Adam

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ms. Rita French

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Manuel Garca

Senegal, Mr. Tamsir Gueye

Iran (Islamic Republic of), Mr. Hamid Ahmadi

South Africa, Mr. S. Moulton

Russian Federation, Mr. Yaroslav Eremin

Mauritania, Mr. Mohamed Lemine Mohamed El Bechir

Egypt, Mrs. Sarah ElKady

International Association of Lawyers, Mrs. Ewelina Ochab

The first popular organization Prva and svoboda oban Turkmenistnu zs, z. Emin Huseynov

iuventum eV, Mr. Hisashi Saito

INHR, Mr. Eric Richardson

Ma’onah Association for Human Rights and Immigration, Mrs. Aimara Pujadas

