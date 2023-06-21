International
Panel Discussion on Human Rights Violations in Myanmar – 5th Meeting, 53rd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council
Objectives: The panel discussion provides an opportunity for members and observers of the Human Rights Council, including United Nations agencies and funds, experts as well as other stakeholders including representatives of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar. that:
- explore effective measures to end all forms of human rights violations and abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar;
- identify possible measures to operationalize sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis with particular emphasis on sustainable return to security and dignity.
Chairman:
- SH.TZ Vclav Blek, Chairman of the Human Rights Council
Opening statement:
- Ms. Nada al-Nashif, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights
Panelists:
- Ms. Yasmin Ullah, Chairman of the Board at the ASEAN Alternative Network in Burma (ALTSEAN-Burma)
- Ms. Chris Lewa, Founder of the Arakan Project
- Mr. Kyaw Win, Executive Director of the Burma Human Rights Network
- Mr. Mohshin Habib, Adjunct Professor at Laurentian University
SPEAKERS:
- Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights (Introduction)
- Ms. Yasmin Ullah, Chairman of the Board at the ASEAN Alternative Network in Burma
- Ms. Chris Lewa, Founder of the Arakan Project
- Mr. Kyaw Win, Executive Director of the Burma Human Rights Network
- Mr. Mohshin Habib, Adjunct Professor at Laurentian University
- Norway (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Tine Mr. Smith
- Pakistan (on behalf of the OIC), Mr. Zaman Mehdi
- Luxembourg (on behalf of a group of countries), Mr. Mark Bichler
- European Union, Mr. Thomas Wagner
- Kuwait, Mr. Rashid Alabhoul
- Australia, Mr. Jeff Roach
- Indonesia, Ms. Erlina Widyaningsih
- Malaysia, Mr. Johan Arief
- Turkey, Mrs. Cansu Bahran
- Bangladesh, Ms. Shanchita Haque
- Gambia, Mr. Muhammadou MO Kah
- Costa Rica, Ms. Viviana Tinoco Monge
- Islamic Commission for Human Rights, Mr. Hussain Jawad
- Human Rights Watch, Ms. Lucy McKernan
- Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, Mr. Ahmed Adam
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ms. Rita French
- Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic), Mr. Manuel Garca
- Senegal, Mr. Tamsir Gueye
- Iran (Islamic Republic of), Mr. Hamid Ahmadi
- South Africa, Mr. S. Moulton
- Russian Federation, Mr. Yaroslav Eremin
- Mauritania, Mr. Mohamed Lemine Mohamed El Bechir
- Egypt, Mrs. Sarah ElKady
- International Association of Lawyers, Mrs. Ewelina Ochab
- The first popular organization Prva and svoboda oban Turkmenistnu zs, z. Emin Huseynov
- iuventum eV, Mr. Hisashi Saito
- INHR, Mr. Eric Richardson
- Ma’onah Association for Human Rights and Immigration, Mrs. Aimara Pujadas
- Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights (Concluding Remarks)
|
Sources
2/ https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1d/k1d7zl0a0m
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
