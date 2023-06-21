SLC’s longest-serving employee is recognized in the Kings’ birthday honors list





Mary Edmiston, 63, from Bearsden, has been awarded an MBE for services to Higher Education in the 2023 Kings Birthday Honors List. Payment Services Manager at Student Loans Company (SLC), Mary joined the organization in 1990 and is the longest serving member of staff. Speaking about the recognition, the grandmother of two said: I love working at SLC and I just want to do my job to the best of my ability. To receive an MBE is a great honour, I never expected anything like this. It was a shock when I found out, I thought they had made a mistake. Mary is responsible for the team that delivers payment readiness and security to the business, and in 2022/23 SLC paid out £11 billion in loans and grants to new and existing students, as well as £11.5 billion in tuition fees to higher and further education providers. Mary is committed to being a student champion and has played a key role in ensuring uninterrupted payment service during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has also given her time to run hundreds of office fundraisers, supporting and raising awareness of local charities. She created SLCs Angel Tree, an annual staff initiative that donates gifts to children in need at Christmas. She added: Our aim is to ensure that students receive their student finance. It’s so critical to their lives and it’s really important to me, and to SLC. When the pandemic hit we had to adapt quickly to ensure that payments could continue to be made as normal, I am proud of the work we did, both in my team and across the organisation. Mary also looks after her mother, Isabella, as well as being grandmother to Violet, 4, and Hana, 18 months. Her son, Graeme, was just two years old when she started at SLC. She added: SLC is a great place to work and while so much has changed, our core purpose remains the same. I am only 33 years older. My SLC family and my family are all very excited for me and very proud. It’s lovely to celebrate this with them and I can’t wait to receive my MBE. I just can’t believe it. Chris Larmer, CEO at SLC, congratulated Mary on her MBE. He said: SLCs mission is to enable people to invest in their future through further and higher education, and Maria manifests this in every aspect of her work. She is a constant champion for the voice of our UK student customer – and is a role model to inspire other colleagues. I can’t think of a more deserving person to receive an MBE and everyone at SLC is delighted for him.

