Lions International honors Chef Jos Andrs and World Central Kitchen with the Humanitarian Award

Oak Brook, Ill Jun 21, 2023 12:59 PM EST Image of wire release Photo credit to World Central Kitchen/WCK.org. For his dedication to humanitarian service and world hunger relief, chef Jos Andrs, Michelin-starred culinary artist and founder of the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, will be presented with the 2023 Lions Humanitarian Award during the Lions Clubs International Convention on 10 July 2023. World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore will accept the award on behalf of Chef Andrs. Cooking from the heart is an Andrs family tradition. The ambitious creative began his culinary journey with his parents in the kitchen of their home in Spain before the chef began formal training at one of the world’s most renowned restaurants, Ferran Adris El Bulli. Chef Andrs immigrated to the United States in 1991 and has continued to change the world through the power of food at dozens of his award-winning restaurants and international humanitarian organization, World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides fresh food in response to surrounding crises. The world. The Lions Humanitarian Award is the association’s highest honor, given to an individual or organization with exemplary humanitarian efforts. This award comes with a Lions Clubs International Foundation grant of up to US$250,000 to a charity for ongoing humanitarian activities. Chief Andrs joins a distinguished list of previous recipients, including Mother Teresa, former US President Jimmy Carter and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege. “We are truly honored to present this award to Chef Jos Andrs, whose work is changing lives and making a profound impact on the world,” said Lions International President Brian Sheehan. “As Lions, we strive to ensure that all communities have access to nutritious food. Chef Andrs is not only a highly respected pusher and tempter in the culinary field, he is also a man of action in humanitarian efforts and shows truly to the world that food can help us rebuild even after the most unimaginable challenges. Chef Andrs founded World Central Kitchen in 2010 to fill not only stomachs, but also hearts and minds. The nonprofit is often on the front lines, providing fresh food in response to crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally-led solutions. To date, World Central Kitchen has served more than 300 million nutritious meals worldwide. Learn more about the Lions Humanitarian Award and view our list of winners at https://www.lionsclubs.org/humanitarian-winners. About Lions International Lions International is the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 49,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. We are focused on supporting vision, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes and other urgent humanitarian needs to help address some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. For more information about Lions International, visit lionsclubs.org.





