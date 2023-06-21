Buy Pay, the fastest-converting online checkout will be available to non-Shopify enterprise sellers





Enterprise retailers that aren’t on Shopify will have access to Shop Pay, the highest-converting accelerated checkout and its 100 million+ users.

This extension is made possible through Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS) which we launched earlier in 2023 to give enterprise sellers access to the same Shopify components that power 10% of US e-commerce.

Separately, Shopify and Adyen will partner together to pursue enterprise customers and enhance Adyen’s existing integration to accelerate connectivity and enterprise features. Shopify is known for helping high-growth brands disrupt the status quo, setting conversion records and offering the world’s best checkout. Enterprise retailers also want access to this innovation – that’s why we’ve made our technology available to the biggest brands on the planet. Shopify already powers household names like Glossier, Alo Yoga, Figs, and Staples, and earlier this year, we launched Commerce Components by Shopify, giving more enterprise retailers access to the same Shopify components that power 10% of US e-commerce Shopify keeps these retailers at their advantage by letting them tap into our unmatched scale while also choosing components that have been needed to build world-class customer experiences. And now we’re unveiling our most powerful component yet. We’re bringing the conversion magic of Shop Pay to the world’s biggest brands In response to strong demand from enterprise sellers following the success and scale of the Shop Pay buyer network, we’re opening up access to our expedited checkout for larger brands, even if they’re not on Shopify. Turning Shop Pay into one the commercial component , we’re enabling enterprise customers to improve their customer experience without having to rip out and replace their entire commerce infrastructure. For businesses based in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, it’s easy access to an accelerated checkout trusted by more than 100 million high-intent, high-value buyers. Available through Shopify Payments, Shop Pay increases conversion by up to 50% compared to guest checkouts, outperforming all other accelerated checkouts by at least 10%, according to a recent study from one of the big three consulting firms. In fact, data shows that the mere presence of Shop Pay, even when not used by a shopper, results in 5% higher conversion. “Businesses that don’t take advantage of Shop Pay are self-sabotaging. They’re leaving money on the table,” said Kaz Nejatian, Shopify’s VP Product and COO. “This is a critical option in a hyper-competitive retail environment. In an economy where big brands are competing harder than ever for acquired customers, they have to pick and choose what they need to grow the top line, without the compromise of a complete platform overhaul.” Why is Shop Pay so powerful? We’ve been able to build the world’s best checkout because of four key advantages: Shopify’s massive identity network, unmatched scale, consumer trust, and speed of innovation. When someone with a Shop Pay account visits an online store, Shopify recognizes them with one click. If they have used Shop Pay recently, our checkout can recognize most customers without it any user action. This means Shop Pay can pre-populate all their information for a seamless one-click checkout—leading to a 4x faster experience than a guest checkout. More enterprise payment choices with improved Adyen integration For enterprise sellers, choice matters. Different businesses have different payment requirements, which is why Shopify currently offers 1000+ payment gateways. Adyen has been one of those gateways for years – and now we’re leveling our integration specifically for enterprise retailers. Adyen makes it easy to accept a wide variety of payments in markets around the world, including credit cards, wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, international payment methods like iDEAL in the Netherlands and Cartes Bancaires in France, and more. This integration is expected to be extended by the end of this year.

