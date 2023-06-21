



OTTAWA, Algonquin Unceded Traditional Territory, June 21, 2023 Today, the Honorable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honorable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations, the Honorable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honorable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, released the following statement: “Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we invite you to join us in celebrating the diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Mtis and the extraordinary contributions they have made and continue to make to Canada. For generations, Indigenous peoples and communities have celebrated culture and heritage on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. This day is marked with ceremonies, celebrations and cultural activities from coast to coast to coast, and we encourage you to join in many local events organized by indigenous organizations and communities, to seek the truth and learn more about the realities lived in First Nations, Inuit and Mtis communities. June 21 also marks the second anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. The Act represents an important step to advance Canada’s relationship with First Nations, Inuit and Mtis as part of the broader work we are doing with Indigenous partners to address colonialism and build renewed relationships based on respect for rights. We will continue our nation-to-nation, InuitCrown and government-to-government discussions, driven by community priorities to advance reconciliation and self-determination. Reconciliation rests on a commitment to change and continue to face the harsh truths and horrific realities of our collective past, in addition to the long-term impacts of colonialism. The Government of Canada will continue to support Indigenous peoples and communities as they seek healing and will continue to work collaboratively to support reconciliation work across the country. As we celebrate this day, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing reconciliation and renewing Canada’s relationship with Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast. We recognize the distinct languages, cultural practices, heritage and spiritual beliefs of First Nations, Inuit and Mtis. Let us commit, today and every day, to take the time to listen to and amplify Indigenous voices and stories; to participate in celebrations and events in our local communities; and to support local organizations, businesses, entrepreneurs and artists. Other languages This statement is available in the following languages:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canada.ca/en/crown-indigenous-relations-northern-affairs/news/2023/06/joint-statement-by-ministers-rodriguez-miller-hajdu-and-vandal-on-national-indigenous-peoples-day.html

