EMFA should ensure the protection of journalists and raise the bar with online platforms





Canvas On June 21, the Deputy Permanent Representatives to the EU approved a negotiating mandate on the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA). Although they welcome the Swedish Presidency’s commitment to this file, the public service media call for more ambition in the future trilogue discussions. Our aim is to ensure that EMFA provides high levels of protection for journalists, as well as for the independence and integrity of the media, both offline and online. Noel Curran, Director General of the EBU, said: “The EU institutions aim for the EMFA to work out key principles that will protect the media and journalists from threats and interference. In this compromise text we see specific risks for the protection of journalists and their sources. Also, unchecked, this proposal can have no real impact on the unbalanced relationship between online platforms and the media.” We have previously warned the EU that protection for journalists should be included in the EMFA. However, we see dangerous loopholes referring to national security that could put journalists and their sources at risk. EMFA aims to set strong and high-level principles for independent and well-funded public service media. The EBU therefore calls on EU policy makers to work towards a stronger and clearer Article 5 in the trilogue without weakening the core principles. Further, the Council’s text fails to raise the bar regarding online challenges. The agreement does not encourage Member States to put in place relevant relevant measures for media services of general interest, which are becoming more difficult to find in an increasingly mediated media environment. It also places no obligation on digital gatekeepers to ensure that audiences can properly identify the media provider responsible for media content and services when provided on digital devices and interfaces. The Council text makes some progress with the relationship between media and online platforms when they remove media content. However, without clear obligations and deadlines for platforms, this provision risks having no real impact on the ground. Online platforms should also be obliged to share with media providers reliable and meaningful audience measurement data about the performance of their content and services. Public service media have supported EMFA’s goal from the beginning. There is a strong belief that it can create a better environment for online media by ensuring pluralism and independence in the media sector. It is our strong hope that the European Parliament will adopt a more ambitious position and ensure that the trilogue negotiations move in a positive direction for European media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ebu.ch/news/2023/06/the-emfa-must-ensure-journalist-protection-and-raise-the-bar-with-online-platforms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos