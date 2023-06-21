Foreign companies are shifting investment away from China as confidence declines, the business group says

BEIJING (AP) Foreign companies are moving their Asian investments and headquarters out of China as confidence plummets following the expansion of an anti-espionage law and other challenges, a business group said Wednesday.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce’s report on China adds that it is one of many signs of growing pessimism despite the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to revive interest in the world’s No. 2 economy after the end of anti-virus controls.

According to the European Chamber, companies are concerned about security controls, government protection of their Chinese rivals and a lack of action on promises of reforms. They are also being squeezed by slowing Chinese economic growth and rising costs.

Business confidence in China is almost at its lowest in history, European Chamber president Jens Eskelund told reporters ahead of the release of the reports.

There is no expectation that the regulatory environment will really improve over the next five years, Eskelund said.

President Xi Jinping’s government, trying to shore up economic growth that fell to 3% last year, is trying to encourage foreign companies to invest and bring technology. But they are worried about safety rules and plans to create competitors for global suppliers of computer chips, commercial aircraft and other technology. This often includes subsidies and market barriers that Washington and the European Union say violate Beijing’s free trade commitments.

Two-thirds of the 570 companies that responded to the European Chambers survey said doing business in China has become more difficult, down from less than half before the pandemic. Three in five said the business environment is more political, up from half last year.

Companies are at risk after police raided the offices of two consultants, Bain & Co. and Capvision, and a due diligence firm, Mintz Group, without public explanation. Authorities say the companies are bound by the law, but have given no indication of possible violations.

Companies are also concerned about Beijing’s promotion of national self-confidence. Xi’s government is pressuring manufacturers, hospitals and others to use Chinese suppliers even if it raises their costs. Foreign companies worry that they could be locked out of their markets.

Last month, the government banned the use of products from the largest US memory chip maker, Micron Technology Inc., in computers that handle sensitive information. He said Micron had unspecified security flaws, but gave no explanation.

One in 10 companies in the European Chamber survey said they have moved investment out of China. Another in 5 are delaying or considering changing investments. In aviation and aerospace, 1 in 5 companies do not plan any future investment in China.

China has long been a top investment destination because of its large and growing consumer market, but companies complain of market access restrictions, pressure to deliver technology and other irritants. The ruling party has tightened control since Xi took power in 2012, pressuring foreign companies to give the party board seats and a direct role in hiring and other decisions.

The European Chamber noted that it wasn’t just foreign companies that were on the move: 2 out of 5 in its survey reported that Chinese customers or suppliers were moving investments abroad.

A separate group, the British Chamber of Commerce in China, said last month that its members were waiting for greater clarity on anti-espionage, data security and other rules before making new investments.

The biggest concern is the broad expansion of the definition of national security by the ruling parties to include the economy, food, energy and politics, Eskelund said.

What is considered a state secret? Where does politics begin and where does the commercial world stop? Eskelund said. This creates uncertainty as to where we can operate as normal businesses.

In the European Chamber survey, the top destination for companies moving their Asian headquarters out of China was Singapore, with 43% of companies relocating, followed by Malaysia. Only 9% went or plan to go to Hong Kong.

Leaders, including Premier Li Qiang, China’s top economic official, have promised to improve operating conditions, but businesses say they see little concrete change.

Our members are not really convinced that we will see tangible results, Eskelund said.