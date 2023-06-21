International News From The Field: Europe





The German machinery and equipment manufacturing industry has recorded a weak start to spring 2023. Order books in the mechanical and plant engineering sector fell 6% in March followed by a sharp 20% drop in April compared with a year ago. Both domestic and foreign orders were affected, reflecting a deterioration in the economy. Global economic burdens and incoming orders are some of the causes and very little improvement is expected in the short term. In contrast, the Swiss industry witnessed a 4.9% increase in sales during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, but new orders fell by 4.8% in the same time period. Overall capacity utilization remains high, indicating continued strength in the industry. European automotive suppliers continue to show increased optimism for the future. Despite the reported low profit margins, most companies anticipate market growth, indicating an overall positive outlook for the sector. The aerospace sector is also showing positive signs of recovery. In June, the 54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget presented an upbeat outlook and positive mood. The global airline industry is expected to return to profitability by the end of 2023 with a projected profit of $9.8 billion. This forecast is more than double the previous estimate and indicates growth and recovery in the sector. Several important projects are underway in Europe, featuring investments and advances in various industries: Britten-Norman announced plans to expand its UK manufacturing facility. The move is a big change for the British SME, which has been building its planes in Eastern Europe since the late 1960s. Much of the investment is aimed at developing new equipment and tooling to create two production lines. addition, modernization of production and decarbonization of the country with new sustainable energy initiatives.

In April 2023, Britten-Norman signed a terms agreement with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) for a merger. A consortium of CAeS investors comprising HydrogenOne, Safran Corporate Ventures and UAE-based investment firm Strategic Development Fund (SDF) will invest up to $13 million in the new company, including up to $6.5 million from HydrogenOne once the merger is finalized.

Rolls-Royce’s newest manufacturing facility in Le Haillan near Bordeaux, France, is progressing. The site near Dassaults final assembly line in Merignac will support flight testing and production activities for Dassaults Falcon 10X. The facility will house offices, a workshop facility and a warehouse and will be home to approximately 30 employees.

VoltAero’s funding for the development of its Cassio 330 electric-hybrid aircraft was boosted by a $6 million grant from the French government through BPI France. The Cassio aircraft will be assembled in a purpose-built facility on the industrial site at Rochefort Airport in Charente-Maritime in the France Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. The total investment is about 4 million dollars.

Deutsche Aircraft began construction of a final assembly facility for its D328eco turboprop. The 62,000 square meter facility will have a production capacity of 48 D328eco aircraft per year. The facility is designed to be climate friendly, with a carbon dioxide neutral energy concept and extensive use of renewable energy. In addition, assembly line production will be paperless throughout all processes with automated and driverless transport systems, automated parts and tool storage, and 3D model-supported manufacturing with the option of augmented reality.

As part of its $90 million investment package, GKN Aerospace of Redditch, UK, has opened a Global Technology Center (GTC) in Hoogeveen, the Netherlands, to provide an innovative ecosystem for component research and accelerate development of the latest sustainable aviation technologies. in the region. The center focuses on lightweight thermoplastic composites and advanced electrical wiring systems for next-generation aircraft.

Co-owners Stellantis, Total Energies and Mercedes-Benz are celebrating the opening of the new Automotive Cells Companys (ACC) battery gigafactory in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France, the first of three planned in Europe. With an initial production line capacity of 13 gigawatt-hours, rising to 40 GWh by 2030, the facility will deliver high-performance lithium-ion batteries with a minimal carbon dioxide footprint. The first of the three European production units will be operational before the end of 2023.

The new additive manufacturing center of the Technical University of Darmstadt has been launched. The project had a total budget of $19 million after receiving a $10 million grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The building offers offices for collaborative work, seminar rooms for training and further education, as well as laboratory and testing areas for powder production, additive manufacturing, post-processing, material and component analysis.

Intel has sought additional subsidies to build its new $18.5 billion factory in Magdeburg, Germany. The plans are to install two megafactories, known as megafabs, which will create 10,000 jobs. The world’s third-largest chip maker is expected to receive $7.5 billion in state aid and is now seeking an additional $11 billion to complete construction, citing rising energy and construction costs. The Intels semiconductor plant is the largest foreign investment in postwar German history, considered crucial to the strategic plans of the European Union, which has declared expanding European chipmaking capacity a geostrategic imperative. For more information, please contact Conchi Aranguren at [email protected].

