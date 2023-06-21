US News & World Report names AdventHealth for Children among Best Children’s Hospitals | AdventHealth’s Central Florida media resources





Orlando, Fla. and Washington, DC, June 21, 2023 AdventHealth for Children has been recognized as 2023-2024 The best children’s hospital from US News & World Report. The ranking helps parents of children with rare or life-threatening diseases and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them. AdventHealth for Children was ranked best in Florida and 32nd nationally for neonatology in the 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings. AdventHealth for Children was also ranked #7 in Florida and #17 in the Southeast. AdventHealth for Children is committed to providing world-class, inclusive care for children and their families close to home in Central Florida. Being ranked among the top 50 newborn care programs nationally for the sixth year in a row is a recognition of this commitment, said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, chief executive officer of AdventHealth for Children and a board-certified neonatologist. Our incredible team of doctors, nurses, other staff and talented volunteers who care for more than 2,000 babies in our neonatal intensive care units each year continue to demonstrate their unparalleled compassion and skills year after year. US News, along with RTI International, a research and consulting firm based in North Carolina, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s hospitals received the top award for factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, and expert opinion among pediatric specialists. For 17 years, US News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children’s hospital to treat their illness or condition, said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and editor-in-chief at US News. For more information on US News The best children’s hospitalsexplore Facebook, I tweet AND Instagram using #BestHospitals. About AdventHealth for Children AdventHealth for Children is a nationally recognized children’s hospital and network of pediatric specialists, programs and care facilities that sets the standard for innovation, quality and comprehensive care. The flagship hospital in Orlando is home to the Walt Disney Pavilion, which features Disney’s best practices, themes, characters and activities to make hospital stays more comfortable and less stressful for young patients and their families. The AdventHealth Children’s care network includes more than 250 pediatricians and pediatric specialists practicing in over 35 subspecialties, community specialty clinics, pediatric rehabilitation, pediatric emergency rooms and Centra Care Kids urgent care. AdventHealth for Children is one of the best and safest children’s hospitals in the country, ranked as a Best Children’s Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, a three-time Gold Standard Magnet hospital designated by the ANCC, and recognized by US News & World Report as a national leader in newborn care. About US News & World Report US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policymakers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives and communities. A multi-faceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Auto, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, US News offers rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and events US News Live. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC

Sources

