US News & World Report names UC Davis Children’s Hospital among the nation’s best





(SACRAMENTO) UC Davis Children’s Hospital is known as 2023-2024 The best children’s hospital BY US News & World Report. The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, now in their 17th year, are designed to help parents of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses and their doctors choose the right hospital for them. UC Davis Children’s Hospital is nationally ranked among the nation’s top 50 in three areas of specialty care: 34th nationally in nephrology

41st nationally in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology

20th national in pediatric orthopedics, which was awarded in collaboration with Shriners Children’s – Northern Californiasenior partner of UC Davis Children’s Hospital in the care of children with burns, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic disorders and urological issues Regionally, UC Davis Children’s Hospital was ranked 8thth in California and 10th in the Pacific Region. “We are proud to be named a top children’s hospital by US News & World Report. It’s our privilege to provide nationally ranked pediatric care, close to home, right here in Sacramento,” said Brad Simmons, chief administrator of UC Davis Medical Center and UC Davis Children’s Hospital. “Our physicians, nurses and support staff put heart in everything they do to support our patients’ families. Congratulations to our entire team for providing the highest quality of care to our children and their families.” Michelle James, chief of orthopedic surgery at Shriners Children’s Northern California, said their team is honored to be recognized in pediatric orthopedics, in partnership with UC Davis Children’s Hospital. “We are very proud of our 26-year partnership,” said James. “For pediatric orthopedists, our greatest professional joy is helping children achieve things that are important to them. I salute our doctors, nurses, care teams and staff for their continued leadership, innovation and collaboration, allowing us to provide the highest quality care to our patients.” US News, along with RTI International, a research and consulting firm based in North Carolina, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s Hospitals received the “Best” award for factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, and expert opinion among pediatric specialists. For 2023-24, US News ranked the top 50 centers in each 10 pediatric specialties. For the second year, the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings featured expanded offerings that include state rankings and multi-state regional rankings. “For 17 years, US News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children’s hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and editor-in-chief at US News. About US News & World Report US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policymakers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives and communities.

