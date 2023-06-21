International
In a dangerous and divided world, yoga brings precious benefits
This year’s commemoration, organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in collaboration with the Secretariat, was held on the theme: Yoga for Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the world is a family).
In his video message about the event, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterresreminded everyone that in a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are especially precious.
Yoga unites
Noting the various benefits, yoga unites, he added.
It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and the millions of people around the globe for whom it is one the source of strength, harmony and peace.
Careful arrangements were made to mark the day in a picturesque setting near New York’s East River on the UN campus, including displaying the flags of every UN member state.
The North Lawn area was transformed into a temporary yoga studio to host the outdoor event, which was hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Yoga is free from copyrights, patents or royalties. It is unifying and it is for all ethnicities, beliefs, cultures.
A way of life: PM Modi
When we do yoga, we feel physically fit, mentally calm and emotionally satisfied. But it is not just to do exercises on a mat. Yoga is a way of lifesaid PM Modi.
The UN General Assembly passed a unanimous resolution declaring June 21 the International Day of Yoga in December 2014. Since then, millions of people have participated in the celebration every year around the world.
An ethical guide
Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, with the Sanskrit word yoga meaning ‘to unite’ symbolizing the union of body and mind.
ofPresident of the UN General AssemblyCsaba Korosi noted how yoga also promotes sustainable lifestyles and leads to overall societal well-being.
He said that thanks to his daughter, I understand the ethical guidelines of yoga better. A guide which includes the principles of non-stealing, non-greed and non-violence. In other words, The Yoga Ethical Guide is a guide to sustainability.
Not overusing the resources that belong to us all. By not prioritizing short-term gains over planetary boundaries. AND working for transformation.
After the remarks, a yoga instructor led the opening invocations and demonstrated basic yoga asanas (postures) as yoga lovers dressed in personalized white t-shirts joined in.
A Sense of Opening: Richard Gere
Delegates from UN member states, officials and staff of the Secretariat, as well as prominent New Yorkers from all walks of life, were present at the event.
Hollywood actor Richard Gere told UN News, usually we come to the UN, it’s very political, very goal-oriented to get something done. But this is a place where you can feel that everyone has an incredible sense of openness, of sharing, there is great joy here.
I hope this energy infuses the main building as welland especially Security Council and her sense of responsibility a very large human family, so we can work together.
Healing powers
Present at this event was the music composer who won the Grammy award and UNHCRGoodwill Ambassador Ricky Kej. Speaking to UN News, Mr Key underlined the deep connection between yoga and music.
Yoga is much more enjoyable when there is music and I create a lot of music for yoga, I believe that both have very strong healing powers and very strong palliative powers.
Everyone talks about preventative health and yoga is just that. If you lead a yoga lifestyle, then you basically have less chance of getting sick and can lead an overall life of wellness.
|
