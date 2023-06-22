Brazil seizes world’s largest illegal shipment of shark fins





SO PAULO Brazilian authorities said Monday they had seized 28.7 metric tons of illegally harvested shark fins that were to be exported to Asia, in what they called the world’s largest seizure of its kind in origin. Environmental protection agency Ibama estimated the shipment represented the death of about 10,000 sharks of two different species, the blue shark and the mako shark, which entered Brazil’s national list of endangered species last month. These catches on an integrated basis represent the largest recorded in the world, especially given that it is a catch at the source where the sharks were caught, Ibama said in a statement. The Ibamas operation targeted two different companies, but the others are still under investigation, the head of the environmental protection agency Jair Schmitt said. Shark fins seized by the Brazilian government. Brazilian Environment Agency This practice is already repeated in Brazil. We had a few years ago the recovery of about seven or eight metric tons of shark, seized in the state of Par, with a similar finning method, he said, referring to a method of cutting the fins from sharks and discarding the rest of the animal. in the sea. Fighting the destruction of Brazil’s fauna and flora is a major goal of President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva’s administration, after his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, weakened environmental agencies and oversight powers. This action is very emblematic because it symbolizes Ibama’s return to the protection of the marine environment and especially the protection of the illegal fish trade in the country, Schmitt added. A single exporting company in the southern state of Santa Catarina was responsible for 27.6 metric tons of fins, while the remainder was seized at Sao Paulo International Airport by the second company, Ibama said, without naming the firms or individuals involved. Sea Shepherd Brazil, a non-profit marine conservation organization, called on the Brazilian government to stop the trade in shark fin and imports of shark meat into Brazil, saying it would be vital to protect the species. Shark fishing is illegal in Brazil, but Ibama said boats were using permits to catch other types of fish. He added that they caused the death of thousands of seabirds while fishing for sharks, including some belonging to endangered species.

