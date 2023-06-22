Students, Faculty Presented at International Conference – News

International
Students, Faculty Presented at International Conference
Galloway, NJ Eight Stockton University students presented their roles as student leaders and community builders in June at 47th Caribbean Studies Association Annual Conference in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.
According to Shedia Laguer, assistant director of Student Development and recent graduate of the Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership program, the conference presented an academic opportunity that proved invaluable.
High-impact internships (HIPs) such as undergraduate research, study abroad, internships and service-learning have been proven to be associated with positive academic outcomes, Laguer said. Attending the Caribbean Studies Association conference was an avenue for underrepresented minority students from Caribbean Student Association (CSA) to engage in these HIPs while learning more about their Caribbean culture and heritage.
The immersive experience of being in the Caribbean and among scholars, politicians, activists, diplomats and other dignitaries from across the US and the Caribbean undoubtedly planted the seeds of achievement, engagement and cultural pride for our students… It was all so transformative.
In addition to participating in sessions and keynotes led by prominent Caribbean scholars and thinkers, the students, all part of the revitalized Caribbean Student Association student group, presented their research on the revitalization of the CSA student group on our campus.
The president, Ann Delva, and I talked about the process of starting this club up again, said student Lynnsey Raphael. We also discussed the difficulties of restarting a club and what we did in a year. We talked about the different events we organized, and the future events we want to hold. Along with my e-board, we had two of our members, Kiana Skyers and Kayla Flowers, come and give testimonials about how CSA impacted their experience in Stockton.
Student Kiana Skyers felt that presenting to an international audience was different than presenting at home, it felt familiar even though she was in an unfamiliar place.
“Typically, there’s a distinct lack of the usual comfort associated with presenting in front of people you know, Skyers said. This presentation was different in that respect because we were surrounded by people who shared a deeply embedded culture like immigrants. Aspects of the Caribbean were scattered throughout the room and this point of connection fostered an understanding that was emphasized whenever a reference was made or a childhood story was shared.
The conference also encouraged students to explore their own career paths, according to student LeeAnn Richards.
I can confidently say that the experience helped me develop as a student because I left the conference with a much greater hunger for knowledge and, in general, just a new perspective on things, Richards said. I mean, now I want to further my education in my field to the highest degree that I can. I also want to minor in French and minor in communication, so now I have a bunch of new dreams.
For Raphael, it gave her the opportunity to visit a Caribbean island and experience the culture that is often discussed at CSA meetings and at home for the first-generation Haitian-American student.
I was so happy to be surrounded by other Caribbean people who were doctors and/or educated, said Raphael. It was really inspiring and made me want to do more. I really enjoyed sitting through the different presentations because they were discussing real issues and informing people about the struggles these Caribbean islands face. Something about hearing them talk about this issue made me really internalize the passion they had for their country.
For Laguer, the opportunity to accompany these students to this conference was one of the greatest achievements of her career because of the impact she had on students that extended beyond the classroom curriculum.
The immersive experience of being in the Caribbean and among scholars, politicians, activists, diplomats and other dignitaries from across the US and the Caribbean undoubtedly planted the seeds of achievement, engagement and cultural pride for our students, said Laguer. Our students represented themselves and the university well. CSA President Chenzira Davis Kahina publicly noted the outstanding presence of the Stockton delegation in her closing remarks at the Government House Gala. It was all so transformative.
Story by Loukaia Taylor
Submitted photos
