Daher/Airbus/Safran EcoPulse hybrid-electric jets debut at Paris Airshow 2023





The EcoPulse, a hybrid-electric technology demonstrator jointly developed by Daher, Safran and Airbus is making its public debut this week at the Paris Airshow. Having completed the first flight tests in 2022 using a conventional thermal engine, the EcoPulse team is now working to integrate the hybrid-electric propulsion system and plans to fly the converted aircraft for the first time this summer. Using a Daher TBM 900 single-engine turboprop converted to a hybrid-electric engine, the EcoPulse project aims to evaluate the advantages of a distributed hybrid-electric propulsion system, such as increased efficiency and reduced carbon dioxide emissions and pollution the noise. Airbus is responsible for optimizing the aerodynamics and the battery system, while Safran develops the hybrid propulsion system, which consists of six integrated electric thrusters distributed throughout the wing. According to Daher, the EcoPulse team recently completed initial ground testing of the new propulsion system, validating its aerodynamics and systems configuration. In March, the hybrid-electric EcoPulse logged 10 flight hours with two of its six engines installed, and then flew with a four-engine configuration in April. The team has now completed the installation of all six engines ahead of the aircraft’s show debut. “The demonstrator has so far accumulated about 27 hours of flight time with the electric propellers,” said Daher’s chief technology officer, Pascal Laguerre. “From this demonstration program, we plan to develop our next product roadmap and essentially specify the hybrid aircraft we intend to produce by the end of our five-year plan. We expect to be able to offer our first hybrid aircraft to the market by the end of 2027.”

