The global gender gap could take 131 years to close

It could now take 131 years to close the global gender gap after an “entire generation” of progress was lost to Covid-19, according to the World Economic Forum. In a new report published on Wednesday, the WEF said that gender inequality around the world looked set to last until 2154, despite a modest improvement since the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when the timeline stretched to 135.6 years. Saadia Zahidi, managing director at WEF, said many of the factors that have held women back in recent years, including inadequate care infrastructure, workforce disruption by new technologies and stagnation across sectors remain widespread. “We’re starting to see things get a little bit back on track. But what it means is that we’ve still lost a whole generation on the road to gender equality and, basically, progress has stalled,” Zahid said. per CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche. The WEF also found that while women have entered the workforce at a higher rate than men globally since 2022, market gaps persist, with women facing higher unemployment rates globally (4.5%) than men ( 4.3%).

The Global Gender Gap Report, now in its 17th year, identifies gender-based gaps in four areas: economic participation and opportunity; educational achievements; health and survival; and political empowerment. Iceland is ranked as the most gender equal country in the world for the 14th consecutive year and the only country to have closed more than 90% of the gender gap. It was followed in the top 10 by Norway, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Germany, Nicaragua, Namibia, Lithuania and Belgium. While no country has yet achieved full gender equality, the top nine ranked countries have closed at least 80% of their gap.

At the regional level, Europe has the highest gender equality at 76.3%, surpassing North America, where 75% of the gap has been closed. Zahidi said this was partly due to the greater provision of care infrastructure across Europe versus the US “Many European economies have put measures in place to allow parents to balance work and family, regardless of whether those parents are mothers or fathers. In the United States, there is much less of that. There is a more commercial provision of the care economy, but this is not necessarily the fulfillment of all needs”, said Zahidi. Elsewhere, in Latin America and the Caribbean, the rate stands at 74.3%, while in Eurasia and Central Asia it is 69%. The level is still lower in East Asia and the Pacific (68.8%), Sub-Saharan Africa (68.2%), South Asia (63.4%) and the Middle East and North Africa (62.6%).

Global gender equality has advanced by just 4.1 percentage points since the report was first published in 2006, with the pace of change slowing over time. At the current rate, it will take 169 years to reach economic parity and 162 years for political parity, the report said. “The element of economic inclusion is where there has been the greatest stagnation, partly because of care, partly because of technology,” Zahidi said. “But then when it comes to political leadership, progress has also been extremely soft and it’s basically a roadblock to leadership that we continue to see in different areas,” she added.

