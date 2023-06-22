Chef Sammi Loo’s Sushi Restaurant Mezza 9 brings international flavors to Rochester





Appetites’ summer road trip concluded with the final stop in Rochester on June 16. MPR News anchor Tom Crann spoke with Minnesota restaurateur and food entrepreneur Sammi Loo, who helped bring sushi to the Med City 15 years ago. She owns Ootori Sushi, a Japanese restaurant; a Parisian cafe called Mezza 9; and there’s a Korean restaurant and a speakeasy in the works, too. There’s a lot of diversity here and it’s an opportunity to open different types of restaurants, especially Asian cuisine, Loo said. Loo grew up in Malaysia, where she said she watched American TV shows and they excited her to move to the U.S. in part because she thought Rochester would be like California. MPR News is community-supported public media for our entire community, powered by thousands of readers and listeners like you. The end of our budget year is just days away and we are behind our target. Don’t expect any gift of any size to make a difference. I came here during the summer, nice weather and stuff. The first time I saw the snow I was really happy, but then after the second year I didn’t like it anymore because I needed to shovel the snow and all that, she said. She will celebrate her 19th birthday in Rochester in August. She said she initially thought she was done with new restaurants, but recently noticed that downtown isn’t becoming as vibrant or busy as it once was. Then I said to my son, maybe I should bring something downtown to make downtown great again. She decided to start working in a Korean restaurant. I like Korean food and watch a lot of Korean TV. But then I also have a wonderful consultant who helps me. Loo said she has owned and operated seven restaurants. However, the journey to success was not easy. I missed a lot of my kids growing up, she said. But her passion for the food business kept her going and providing for her family. Opening a restaurant was the right choice because I could give them the opportunity to give them a better life, she said. Click play on the audio player above to hear the full conversation, and check out Loos’ recipe below. Chef Sammi Loo’s Kimono Princess is a vegan sushi, made with mango, sweet melon, roasted carrots and avocado. Courtesy of Benazir Kerezoudis Princess Kimono Loo helped introduce Med City to sushi, and she said she now notices more vegetarian and vegan customers, so she offers more options for them. Loo brought samples of one of her leading vegan roles called Princess Kimono. Here are the ingredients in the vegan roll, which is also gluten and MSG free. Sushi rice

Fresh avocado

Sliced ​​cucumber

Sweet melon

Fried carrot

Fresh mango

Mango sauce Editors note: This episode is from MPR Connect Appetites in Greater Minnesota event held on June 16. The episode aired on All Things Considered on June 21.

