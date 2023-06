Cellphones Hosts International Workshop Focused on Disaster Recovery > Cellphone District > News

By Chuck Walker MOBILE, Ala. – When faced with a problem, sometimes it’s best to see how someone else approached a similar problem and was successful. Learn from both their successes and failures and move forward with a plan to tackle your problem, perhaps with even greater success because you have the example in front of you and can avoid the same success. That was the goal of the Multilateral Disaster Response Lessons Learned Workshop hosted by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, USACE Emergency Management and Resiliency Program and US Army South (ARSOUTH) 12- June 15 at the Readiness Support Center in Mobile, Alabama. The workshop gave soldiers from Peru, Brazil and Chile disaster relief responsibilities, the opportunity to share how they responded to recent disasters and the lessons they learned in dealing with those life-threatening events. “The workshop included participants from across USACE, ARSOUTH, Chile, Peru and Brazil,” said Ashley Leflore, Chief of Emergency Management. “Each country had an opportunity to describe the risks their country faces and the challenges that occur when responding to those types of disaster events.” The event is part of a series of workshops being held to share knowledge and build the capacity of participating South American countries to meet humanitarian needs after major disasters. “This workshop in Mobile focused on sharing lessons learned from past disasters in Peru, Brazil and Chile,” said Diane Acurio, Program Manager for the USACE Emergency Management and Resilience Program. “We are very pleased with the results and are already working with US Army South to plan future events, to include a proposed multilateral tabletop exercise in FY 2024. Major Carlos Viniclus Carnelro Santana of the Brazilian Army said the knowledge he and his colleagues learned during the workshop would be invaluable as they deal with future disasters. “This type of multilateral workshop is very important to gain knowledge from other Armed Forces that have used their capabilities more often,” Santana said. “We are confident that the lessons learned shared this week will help us continue the process to develop our capabilities and contribute to the international interaction between the Armed Forces of our continent. Leflore said an invaluable benefit of the workshop was the bond of trust and friendship that was created between the participants. “It was a great workshop and it was very interesting to hear from other countries that are facing some of the same challenges that we face as agencies in the federal emergency response family,” Leflore said. “Even more fascinating was how quickly we worked through communication barriers to build trust and friendship, creating a solid partnership that will carry forward into our next event together. I look forward to attending more events like these to see how we can share strategies with each other to overcome those obstacles that complicate emergency response for each of our countries.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sam.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Stories/Article/3434720/mobile-hosts-international-workshop-focused-on-disaster-recovery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos