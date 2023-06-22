Edison International Announces Lineworker Scholarship Winners





June 21, 2023 – 1:00 p.m Twelve recipients are awarded up to 25,000 dollars each and have the opportunity to work with Southern California Edison ROSEMEAD, California. Twelve aspiring line workers will be awarded up to 25,000 dollars each to pursue a chance to become a Southern California Edison lineman. This is part of the 2023 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program, funded by Edison International shareholders and IBEW Local 47, designed to bring lineworkers to help power the clean energy future. California there are significant electrification needs to meet ambitious clean energy goals, and the electricity industry will need highly skilled line workers to meet them. According to labor statistics, the demand for linemen is expected to grow by 8.5% through 2026. The Edison Scholarship Program for Linemen is designed to fill this need with qualified linemen, right here at Southern California . “SCE needs well-trained and energetic line workers more than ever as we work to ensure a grid that is reliable, resilient and ready to meet the demands of our customers in a clean energy future, ” said Heather Rivard, SCE’s senior vice president of Transmission and Distribution. “The Lineworker Scholarship Program is already helping us meet these needs, and I look forward to meeting the new scholarship winners, including a former US Marina and our second female recipient!” The recipients of the 2023 Edison Line Workers International Scholarship are: Name town Angela Brulé The angels Ivan Castaneda Norwalk Jesse Ching Long beach Lazarus Fuentes Bloomington Justin Johnston Peak of Rivera Nisifolo Lolesio San Jacinto Daniel Maldonado Forest Falls Freddy McCutcheon Lakewood Israel Mendez South Gate Jermone Mitchell Lancaster Ubaldo Reyes Tapia Maywood Brandon Ross Moreno Valley Launched in 2021, the International Edison Lineworker Scholarship Program initially focused on attracting participants of color. This year, the program expanded its focus to include candidates who self-identify as Asian Pacific Islander, Native American or female. The Lineworker Scholarship provides tuition, tools, and support services, such as housing, transportation, and childcare, needed to complete the training required in Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and to obtain a class A driver’s license. 2022 Scholarship for line workers Recipient Nicole Taylor said: “Three words that describe my journey since receiving the scholarship are resilience, strength and teamwork. There is a sense of camaraderie between the scholarship recipients and the support we have received from the Class of 2021 has helped me on my journey.” Recipients are eligible for an entry level landlady/landlady position at SCE after completing the Powerline Mechanic Certificate program, obtaining a Class A driver’s license and meeting SCE pre-employment requirements. All jobs will be located within SCE’s 50,000 square kilometer service area, and the company may require graduates to relocate for their positions. To learn more about Lineworker Scholarship winners, visit 2023 Line Worker Scholarship Spotlight page. The next application period will begin next spring. Applicants are encouraged to visit Edison International Lineworker Scholarship to stay up to date on next year’s eligibility requirements. About Edison International Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable power and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California , Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that provides electricity to 15 million people throughout Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy consulting firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621943975/en/ Media Contact:

Diane Castro, (626) 302-2255 Source: Edison International

