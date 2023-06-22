Ordinary June meeting of Lismore Borough Council





Published on June 22, 2023

Below are the decisions made by councilors at their regular June meeting PUBLIC ACCESS There was a speaker who spoke in favor of the 2023/27 Delivery Program and 2023/24 Operational Plan, including the fees and charges budget and revenue policy and asked for $5,000 to support activities in Autism Awareness month next year. (It was approved as part of the budget during the meeting.) PRESIDENT’S MINUTES Councilors decided that: Get the Mayor’s Attendance Report for May 2023. Receive and mark the condolence request for Theordora Savona and send the family a condolence letter from the Mayor. RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE COMMISSION Councilors decided that: Receive the minutes of the Sister City Advisory Group for May 10, 2023 and approve the recommendations contained therein. Receive the minutes of the Koala Implementation Group for 7 June 2023 and adopt the recommendations contained therein. ISSUES THAT DIVIDE Councilors decided that: Approval of the Councilors’ Expenses and Allowances Policy. Receive and mark all submissions for the 2023 – 2027 and 2023/24 Delivery Programme. Long Term Operational and Financial Plan 2023/33, and approves the following documents (a) Delivery Program 2023/27 and Operational Plan 2023/24 including: (i) Budget 2023/24, (ii) Fees and Charges 2023/24 ( iii) Revenue Policy 2023/24, (b) Resource Strategy including: (i) Long Term Financial Plan 2023/33 and (ii) Strategic Asset Management Plan, and that any submissions regarding fees or services library to be forwarded to Richmond Tweed Regional Library Committee to consider and report to Lismore City Council. GENERAL MANAGER’S REPORTS Councilors decided that: The following exhibition of the draft Operational Plan 2023 – 2024 in accordance with Article 405 of Local Government Act 1993Council makes rates, waste water charges, waste management charges, water charges, storm water management service charges and interest charges for 2023 – 2024 as printed in the June Council Business Papers.

Issue a press release no later than 22 June 2023, which includes a copy of the letter dated 16 June described as “The Resilient Lands Strategy – Delivery from Lismore

Approve spending of the uncommitted Building Better Regional Cities Affordable Housing Reserve Fund as direct housing grants to landowners in the categories outlined in Council’s June business papers.

Note that the following documents will be executed as negotiated under the authority delegated by the General Manager: Item A Transfer of Lot 17 in PD 1000445 to the owners of Lot 15 in PD 1000445 in accordance with the terms of the signed Deed of Agreement. (Ref: P27055; R5102-4) Item B Transfer of Lot 8 in PD 1000316 to the owners of Lot 90 in PD 1185402 in accordance with the terms of the signed Deed of Agreement. (Ref: P27064; R5102-4). Delegate to the Sister City Advisory Group to coordinate and implement all aspects related to the annual Yamato Takada Student Exchange Program. Set the fees payable for the mayor and councilors for 2023 – 2024 at $64,390 and $26,070 respectively.

Set the fees payable for the mayor and councilors for 2023 – 2024 at $61,300 and $24,809 respectively.

Note the draft minutes of Rous County Council, Richmond Tweed Regional Library and the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation.

Authorize the Mayor to provide letters of support to organizations or businesses upon request, for a report of each letter provided to be detailed through City Notes, and for officers to initiate an online process to request letters.

Approval of the draft Code of Conduct for Councilors 2023, draft Code of Conduct for Staff 2023 and approval of the draft Code of Conduct for Commissions 2023. Adjourn a decision to withhold $5,000 of the original $10,000 funding for the Aquarius Festival as a penalty for non-compliance with the responsibilities of the traffic guidance scheme by the Festival organizers and immediately remit the $5,000 payment to the event organizers. NOTICE OF MOTION Councilors decided that: Remove clause 7 of Council’s Procurement Policy, policy number 1.4.19, effective immediately was not supported, and Council’s procurement policy, policy number 1.4.19, to be reviewed by staff and presented to Council at a prior conference to be returned for approval. CONFIDENTIAL SESSION Councilors decided to exclude the press and the public from considering confidential matters. After the hearing, the councilors returned to announce that they decided that: Authorize the General Manager to amend the Terms Sheets of the Memorandum of Understanding with Landcom to allow for greater flexibility in terms of the on-site options at 44 Bristol Circuit, Goonellabah to be considered by Community Housing Providers, modify the wording in relation to the yield indicator in the 44 district of Bristol. Authorize the General Manager to finalize and execute the contract for the Nimbin Water Pipeline Rehabilitation Project. Authorize the general manager to finalize and execute the Oakes Oval Sportsfield LED lighting upgrade contract Authorize the general manager to finalize and execute the contract for the Rotary Park Elevated Platform Renovation and Bridge Renovation Project To formally censure Councilor Big Rob for a breach of the standards set out in Lismore City Council’s Code of Conduct; thereby leading to ‘misconduct’ in accordance with Part 1 of the Introduction to the Code as detailed in the confidential report.

