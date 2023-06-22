International
Sri Lanka: promoting reconciliation, accountability and rights
53rd Session of the Human Rights Council
Oral update on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka
Statement by Nada Al-Nashif
United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights
Mr. Vice President,
brilliance,
colleagues,
The oral update that I have the honor to present today highlights some key developments and trends from close monitoring of the situation in Sri Lanka, ahead of the full written update that will be presented to the Council at its 54th session to. Sri Lanka has also recently been reviewed through the Universal Periodic Review and by the Human Rights Committee.
The economic crisis continues to have a severe impact on the rights and well-being of many Sri Lankans. Discussions with creditors are ongoing, and although this year the International Monetary Fund approved a financial support package, which is an important first step, it is essential to ensure that the burden of reforms does not increase inequalities further. Strong safety nets and social protection measures are needed to protect the most vulnerable from the negative consequences of economic restructuring. It is also vital to address the underlying factors of the crisis, including corruption, which was a loud and core demand of the 2022 protests.
The protest movement loudly voiced societal aspirations for better governance and a comprehensive vision of Sri Lanka. Twelve months later, the full potential for historic transformation that would address age-old challenges has yet to be realized. Our office urges the government and political parties in Sri Lanka to use this opportunity for democratic renewal, deeper institutional reforms and to advance accountability and reconciliation, as well as the promotion and protection of human rights. This would be particularly appropriate in a year that marks the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s independence and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
We encourage the dialogue the President has initiated with Tamil political parties and welcome his promise to stop the acquisition of land for archaeological, forestry or security purposes – a growing source of local conflict and tension. Plans have been announced for more comprehensive memorialization and other forms of dealing with the past. The High Court has made a significant order to compensate the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019. However, these intentions must materialize in new laws, policies and practices that will make good on these promises and bring tangible changes.
Similarly awaited are the new appointments of the Constitutional Council to the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka – an important test of the independence and effectiveness of this critical national institution.
Mr. Vice President,
Announcing plans for a truth commission or similar reconciliation mechanism warrants attention. Sri Lanka has witnessed many ad hoc commissions in the past that failed to ensure accountability. The Office of Missing Persons has not achieved results that provide satisfaction to the victims. What is needed is a coherent plan that connects the various elements of truth, reparations, remembrance, accountability and creates the right enabling environment for a successful and sustainable transitional justice process.
Accountability remains the fundamental gap in efforts to deal with the past. As long as impunity prevails, Sri Lanka will achieve neither true reconciliation nor lasting peace.
I am pleased to report that the project team established in our Office to advance accountability has continued to make progress in line with resolution 51/1. It is in the process of providing concrete support to some jurisdictions that have ongoing criminal justice investigations. It is conducting proactive investigative work on major cases and collecting, consolidating and analyzing information and evidence from a variety of UN and other sources, which is stored in a repository for use in future accountability initiatives. Victims remain at the heart of this work, including our active engagement with victims’ organizations and civil society more broadly.
Essentially, it is and remains the responsibility of the Sri Lankan authorities to directly acknowledge past violations and undertake credible investigations and prosecutions, along with other accountability measures. However, as long as this accountability deficit remains, the international community can and should play complementary roles. The means to do this include the use of accepted principles of universal and extraterritorial jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute suspected perpetrators, and support for relevant accountability processes in third states, as well as the fair application of targeted sanctions against perpetrators. reliable suspect.
The past months have unfortunately witnessed the old reflex of using draconian laws to limit opposition and control civic space, with a heavy-handed approach to protests all too often, including the arrest of protest leaders and strong control measures of the crowd, as well as continuous. the use of the military in police functions.
The recent arrests over statements made during comedy shows and of an MP involved in the protests illustrated this concern. In March 2023, the Human Rights Committee expressed deep concern about the misuse of the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Act against journalists, human rights defenders and other civil society actors.
The government is committed to the replacement of Law on Prevention of Terrorism with legislation that adheres to international standards, but the new anti-terrorism bill published in March contained sweeping provisions that would limit freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and even labor rights. After strong reactions from civil society, the bill has been withdrawn for additional consultations.
I encourage the government to repeal it Law on Prevention of Terrorismand in the meantime fully enforce a strict moratorium on its use, bearing in mind that the ordinary penal code and other subsidiary laws already provide adequate means of enforcing the law.
Mr. President,
The Office stands ready to provide support to the Government and people of Sri Lanka in order to advance reconciliation, accountability and human rights for all.
