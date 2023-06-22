Hounslow starts conversation on future of Council-owned buildings





Last night, Hounslow Council’s Cabinet agreed a plan to continue reviewing the borough’s corporate assets – working towards maximizing their use for individuals and communities. A key focus will be working with residents, who will help shape Hounslow’s community centres, libraries and day care centres. This review is part of Hounslow Council’s wider transformation programme, which is improving the way the Council and its partners deliver services to residents and ensure communities get support in the right places. Other key transformation programs include the Independent Living Programme, the Community Experience Transformation Program and greater locality-based provision through the Community Hubs approach – all three programs were agreed by Cabinet in February 2023. These will ensure that residents and communities who access support and services have a consistently high quality experience that leads to better outcomes. Councilor Tom Bruce, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Development at Hounslow Council, said: “We are continuing to transform the way we work – putting residents at the heart of the services the Council and our partners provide. “To achieve this, we will continue our in-depth review of the buildings and spaces we own, to understand how they are currently being used by the community and what opportunities these spaces will offer for the future. “We cannot do this alone and the voices of residents will play an integral role in shaping our plan. This fall we will begin conversations with residents to understand if our buildings and spaces meet the needs of the community or what we can do differently in the future. This will be ongoing and we will update residents throughout the process on how our plans are evolving.” The consultation will take place in two stages: • The initial phase of the conversation, starting this fall, will provide residents with an opportunity to share their views at a variety of venues and events popping up across the borough. • Detailed engagement and consultation looking at specific Council assets and buildings will then follow next year (early 2024). Some assets are not included in the review, these include school, house and highway assets. Read the full Future Asset Strategy report here.

