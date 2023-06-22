International
Windrush 75: Celebrating the food I grew up in Cheridene Green
To mark Windrush Day, Great Britain and England basketball star Cheridene Green, who won a 3×3 silver medal at Birmingham 2022, sat down with her mother, Sylvia, who is a chef specializing in African food -caribbean and leads Reggae Britannia Bistro in London, to talk about the importance and influence of Caribbean food in their lives.
Sylvia, a child of the Windrush generation, also shares three of her favorite Afro-Caribbean recipes that you can make and enjoy at home.
Sylvia
My parents came from Jamaica to Britain in the 1950s/60s. They were asked to come to work, my mum trained as a nurse and my dad worked on the railways and then worked with plastic moulds.
I was born here, and for me, growing up as a black kid in Battersea, the school wasn’t very nice, the neighbors weren’t very nice and the people in the shops weren’t very nice, but my parents didn’t get it mind the bias because they were simply focused on working to make a better future for themselves and their children.
I like to say that the crew of the Windrush built the British Empire. The African-Caribbean people have done a lot for this country and not only in nursing, transport, street cleaning and construction work.
My whole family are cooks and we all inherited strong tastes and the ability to get the best flavor out of food. My father was the main chef in our house, so when he cooked, I was always by his side and he would give me a taste of the food he made. In a Caribbean home, you woke up every morning to the smell of rice and peas cooking with thyme and coconut, curried goat or cornmeal porridge for breakfast. You can’t starve in a Caribbean home.
I remember cooking for my dad when I was 11 and I made him rice and peas and pepper steak and salad and Guinness punch and I gave it to him and he said to my mom, where did she learn to cook like that? And he couldn’t believe it. Even before he died, I told him that I will make a restaurant.
The only way Windrush’s legacy will remain is if through the generations we continue to tell the stories of the past and remind young people that this used to happen, that it happened and your parents helped rebuild the country after the Second World War World. Just know who you are, what your ancestors, family and people did along the way.
Cheridene
In terms of inheritance, I really agree with my mother. It’s important to remind people what happened to that generation, look at what they created from nothing to something. I’m still learning about it all, like why they were called the Windrush Generation, and hearing about my grandparents’ travels, when they came and what they did, without just knowing them as members of my family. They are pioneers. I also need to be part of the legacy and share what I know with my nieces and nephews and in general.
Every time I cook, I call my mom for advice. I want to learn a lot more about Afro-Caribbean cuisine and just be able to remember recipes off the top of my head like her. I’m used to better tasting food, so I know when something isn’t right. I am grateful for that.
Unfortunately, being a professional athlete, you have to be strict with your diet. I mean I’d eat mac and cheese every day, but then I wouldn’t be able to go to court. But I try to blend different cultures together so that I still have a taste of home in my food choices.
Sylvia’s recipes
.
|
