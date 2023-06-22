Government to make it easier to punish corporations for wrongdoing by senior managers

government has announced plans to make it easier to punish corporate bodies for certain offenses committed by their senior managers.

What is the current position?

Currently, under UK law, it is possible in some limited cases to bring criminal proceedings against a body corporate if someone associated with the corporation commits an offence.

These so-called failures to prevent (FTP) criminal offenses currently apply only to bribery and facilitation of tax evasion, although, in his draft law on economic crime and corporate transparency ( bill), the Government is proposing to expand the list of offenses to which the FTP approach applies to various fraud-related offences.

However, outside the framework of the FTP, a company or other corporate body can normally be convicted of a criminal offense only if the offense can be attributed to someone who, at the time, was the governing mind and will of the body corporate. This is known as the doctrine of identification.

The difficulty for prosecutors with the doctrine of identification is that it can be difficult to demonstrate that an individual was in fact the mind and guiding will of a body corporate. This is because most corporate bodies operate through a board or other governing body consisting of several individuals, and ascertaining the collective will of that governing body can be problematic.

There is also a lack of clarity in case law as to what is the governing mind and will of a company. In some cases, courts have held that the intent of a single manager with delegated authority may suffice, that there is not always an omniscient directing mind and will, and that the meaning of the phrase depends on how the offense in question is structured.

This in turn leads to a lack of clarity as to when exactly the doctrine can be applied.

What does the government propose?

However, Government sponsored amendments The bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, would introduce a the reformed doctrine of identification to make it easier to attribute certain criminal offenses to corporate bodies.

Under the amendments, it would no longer be necessary to show that one or more people were the guiding mind and will of the body corporate.

Instead, the corporation would be guilty of a criminal offense if one of its senior managers committed the offense while acting within the actual or apparent scope of their authority. While, in many cases, prosecutors may still need to demonstrate some element of intent or recklessness by the senior manager in question, there would no longer be a need to attribute intent to the body corporate.

This will lower the bar dramatically for the punishment of the body corporate itself.

The change will also apply to unincorporated partnerships.

Changes define a senior manager as someone who plays a significant role in making management decisions about all or a substantial part of the organization’s activities, or in the actual management or organization of those activities.

This concept will undoubtedly catch company directors, but it can also cover C-level executive managers directly below the board.

ABOUT private equity investorsThe main risk is that a fund structured as a limited partnership (which is an established model) may find itself liable for wrongdoings committed by the general partner or fund manager, as it is they who, in practice, will receive decisions about for the funds business.

What offenses would this apply to?

The reformed doctrine of identification would apply only to the specific offenses listed. However, the government would have the power to add and remove offenses to and from that list, and the proposed amendments do not contain specific restrictions or parameters around which offenses can be added to the list.

At the time of writing, the proposed list includes mainly economic offences, including theft, false accounting, fraud, fraudulent trading, bribery, money laundering, terrorist financing and some tax evasion offences.

However, it also includes several technical violations related to corporate transactions, including the following.

Section 85, Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ( FSMA ). This makes it an offense to offer securities to the public, or apply for admission to securities on a regulated market (such as the main market of the London Stock Exchange), without publishing an approved securities prospectus.

( ). This makes it an offense to offer securities to the public, or apply for admission to securities on a regulated market (such as the main market of the London Stock Exchange), without publishing an approved securities prospectus. Section 25, FSMA . This makes it an offense to communicate a financial promotion (such as an invitation to buy securities or, in due course, cryptoassets) unless the communication is made or approved by a person authorized by the FCA or falls within an exemption.

. This makes it an offense to communicate a financial promotion (such as an invitation to buy securities or, in due course, cryptoassets) unless the communication is made or approved by a person authorized by the FCA or falls within an exemption. Section 23, FSMA . This makes it an offense to carry out an FCA-regulated activity without authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

. This makes it an offense to carry out an FCA-regulated activity without authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Sections 89 and 90, Financial Services Act 2012. These make it an offense to make misleading statements, or give misleading impressions about the market or value of investments, and, in doing so, induce some to engage in investment activities, such as securities trading.

What does this mean for corporations?

Including these offenses within a reformed identification doctrine would significantly increase the risk for companies seeking a listing, raising equity financing or seeking to market a business for sale.

It is now standard practice to take various precautions to protect against liability under these offences. This includes:

verification , a detailed procedure by which the contents of a prospectus, information memorandum or other marketing document are examined line by line and justified by reference to external evidence; AND

, a detailed procedure by which the contents of a prospectus, information memorandum or other marketing document are examined line by line and justified by reference to external evidence; AND DISCLAIMERSwhich can be effective in qualifying the information within a document and providing clarification that only certain persons may rely on the document (in the hope that this will allow a communication to fall within specific exceptions).

However, if the proposed amendments become law, companies and their advisers will need to review their procedures to ensure they remain robust enough to address potential liability for the company itself.

We will continue to follow developments in this area and provide further updates in due course.