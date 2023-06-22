



McAnuff’s father moved from Jamaica in 1958 and the former Premier League midfielder is also quick to pay tribute to the strength and determination of those who followed the initial Windrush influx. “There was a real fear of a young man coming from the Caribbean to a country he knew nothing about,” says McAnuff. “It was a hostile place to come to, certainly in the early days. Many of those people who came were not welcome, this has been well-documented. They had to

their small communities and build friendships and networks to support each other. “Jamaican culture and history was a big part of my life. And sports is definitely a big part of that.” Never has the impact of Windrush and the Caribbean ships that followed been more evident than during recent tournaments, including EURO 2020, when a dazzling team with a number of players who can trace their heritage back to the Windrush generation secured England a place in a first major final since 1966. They did more than just bring joy to millions, they also proved a unifying force for positive odds. But the love that poured from the terraces two summers ago couldn’t be further removed from the vitriol that poured from them as pioneers like Cyrille Regis, Viv Anderson and Brendon Batson first rose to national prominence in the 1970s. And then , Kerry Davis, who became the first black woman to play for the England women’s national team a decade later. Batson had become Arsenal’s first black player in 1971, while 26 Football League clubs fielded their first black player in a decade marred by the rise of the National Front – which saw football grounds as a fertile breeding ground for recruitment. “Your Laurie Cunninghams, Cyrille Regis, Brendon Batsons – they were the biggest pioneers of that Windrush generation,” says Elliott. These players were told they couldn’t make it, but they just used that adversity to grow their character and fuel their aspirations. “I was told the equivalent in the 70s and 80s, people would say ‘Paul, why are you wasting your time trying to be a footballer?’ because the odds were heavily stacked against you given the social and professional challenges. I was rejected by many clubs, but all I wanted was an equal opportunity to prove that I was good enough. “But you know what it’s like when someone says you can’t – you just put your head down and work, work, work harder to prove people wrong, not right. Nurturing this desire, I saw what my grandmother and mother went through and I always thought, if they had the courage to go through it, then nothing is insurmountable in life, let alone football. “Their misfortunes gave them great character and determination. That was the catalyst for their success and I think if you talk to players from that era and the generations that followed, they’ll tell you that their approach and their strength of character came from that Windrush generation. They passed those characteristics on to future generations.”

By the time McAnuff broke into the Wimbledon first team in 2000, the number of black footballers in English football had increased massively. And although racist attitudes were still prevalent, a number of the barriers that prevented so many black footballers from forging a career in the sport in the 1960s and 1970s had been broken down. “My dad always told me the stories of what so many black football players had to go through and endure while watching football,” McAnuff says. “Some of the stories he would tell me, just about watching the games from the terraces – some of the abuse the players would have to put up with was unbelievable. These players were in the minority and on the field in much smaller numbers than they are today. “A lot of that racism and discrimination went unchecked. It’s a huge testament to them that so many of them overcame that and still performed at the level they did. Their contribution to this sport is absolutely fantastic. If it were not for all that they had been through, then the path I took, which was not without obstacles, was certainly smoother than the one they had to tread.” The story of Elliott’s own family is a fascinating one, demonstrating the enormous challenges faced by those who came to England at the behest of the government to help rebuild the country after the Second World War. “My grandfather, a Jamaican-trained tailor, came here, worked extremely hard, sent money home to the family,” says the former Chelsea centre-back. “Over time, he gradually sent other members of his family so that they could build a new life in the UK and rebuild and reconnect that family in London. “From the beginning, it was a very challenging environment to live and work in. It is known what society looked like then. The first, obvious challenge was the racism they experienced, which was of the worst order. “When you have such a drastic cultural change, it can be very difficult. One of the biggest fundamental challenges my family had was not finding work, but finding a place to live. You’d see signs in the windows saying “No Irish, No Dog, No Negro.” When my mother was a child, this was obvious – it was normalized. This represented the social challenges faced, not only by my family, but by thousands of others. “Any good human being can only admire the character and strength needed to overcome it. This is the legacy left by those passengers who left the Empire Windrush 75 years ago this week.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.englandfootball.com/articles/2023/Jun/21/windrush-75-feature-a-lasting-legacy-20232206

