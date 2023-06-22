Linkage brings ideas to catapult lab to production line – Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology





Greener batteries, engineered nanoparticles and smart superconducting magnet systems are moving from the lab bench to the real world thanks to a $1.3 million funding boost that allows Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) seekers to join the heavyweights of the industry. Two projects led by AIBN researchers and another featuring some of our brightest minds have been recognized under the latest Australian Research Council Liaison Grants round, a federal funding initiative aimed at initiating or developing long-term strategic research alliances between large business and research institutes. Eight projects in Queensland and 57 across the country were awarded Linkage grants of $900,000 to $100,000 this round, for a total prize pool of $28 million. The $1.3 million distributed to AIBN researchers follows a successful February Link round where three other projects with ten AIBN scientists received $1.5 million in funding. Designer nanoparticles for mRNA protein factories In the latest Linkage scheme, AIBN’s senior group leader Professor Chengzhong (Michael) Yu has won $402,115 to develop a new nanoparticle delivery system that ultimately enhances the performance of mRNA therapies. mRNA is a very lucrative area of ​​therapeutic science and is emerging as a major drug platform, although the production phase is often hampered by low protein production performance. Professor Yu will work with UK based N4 Pharma to fix this problem by building new insights into the custom design of functional nanomaterials for mRNA delivery. We will be working on new technology that brings clear commercial benefits, not only to our industry partner, but the wider mRNA industry and biopharma sector, said Professor Yu. Advanced all-iron flow batteries Meanwhile, AIBN group leader and materials scientist Dr Bin Luo has secured $460,697 in Linkage funding to further its work on iron flow batteries. Dr Luo said iron flow batteries were one of the most promising choices for storing clean, reliable and cost-effective energy for long durations, but the technology was often seen as unsuitable for large-scale commercial deployment. Therefore he, AIBN’s colleague Dr. Masood Rana, AND Prof. Ian Gentle from the School of Molecular Chemistry and Biosciences will work with Energy storage industries in Asia PacificAND Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation to create the negative electrode-electrolyte interface needed to improve battery performance. We expect this project to result in new materials and methods for advanced battery technology, while also supporting the national priority of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, said Dr Luo. The next generation superconducting magnetic system Another successful Linkage application this time delivered through UQs Faculty of Engineering, Architecture and Information Technology features the excellent work of the AIBN subsidiary Associate Professor MD Shahriar HossainAND AIBN Senior Group Leader Professor Yusuke Yamauchi. AIBN senior group leader Professor Yusuke Yamauchiis is working to develop reliable, cost-effective superconducting junction technology. The pair will use their $471,472 grant together with the US company Hyper Tech Research Inc to make a next-generation superconducting magnetic system operating in continuous mode. This project aims to develop new, reliable and economical superconducting coupling technologies that can produce an ultra-stable and uniform magnetic field against sudden power outages. Expected outcomes include the development of advanced green and cryogenic-free superconducting technologies, which will boost Australian manufacturing industry through access to multi-billion dollar global markets for power grids, medical imaging and energy generation and storage.

