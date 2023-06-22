Welcome July with school holiday fun

Great games, amazing activities and exciting events are just around the corner! Check out the fantastic events taking place over these school holidays, including events celebrating NAIDOC Week which runs from 2 9 July.

Whether you live, work, study or are visiting Fremantle, the City is hosting a range of great activities this July!

NAIDOC Community Event

Tuesday June 27 | 3 5 pm | Fremantle PCYC | free

Come and enjoy a celebration to kick off NAIDOC Week! Learn more about The Voice from our compliance volunteers. Special guests and performances, children’s activities, traditional face painting and tattoos, outdoor play area, Aboriginal inspired food and more!

More information.

Booyeembara Park Mountain Bike Trails Fest

Saturday July 1 | Time 10:00 15:00 | 94 Stevens Steet White Gum Valley | free

No registrations required, come for safety awareness and bike checks, pump track MTB sessions, DJ, food truck and more!

More information.

WA Justice Association MP Letter Writing Workshop

Sunday July 2 | 1 3:30 pm | Fremantle Library, Mardoo Room | free

This workshop will focus on how to write an informative and persuasive letter to ensure you have the skills to advocate for the issues you are passionate about and affect positive change!

Registration is essential.

Skateboarding Location: Maintenance Workshop

Monday 3 and 10 July | 10 11:30 | Esplanade Youth Plaza | free

As skateboarders, it is important that we are aware of what is happening under our feet. Whether you are new to the sport or consider yourself a dedicated skateboarder, be sure to sign up and register for one of our upcoming skateboard maintenance workshops.

Registration is essential.

Youth DJ Workshop with the Bexx Project

Tuesday July 4 – Friday July 7| 10:00 – 11:00 | LAB Room at Fremantle City Library | free

Learn how to DJ and all about electronic music production with Project Bexx, in four consecutive workshops with DJ PROJECT BEXX, a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and award-winning electronic music producer.

Registration is essential.

How to read food labels – Youth

Wednesday July 5 | Time 10:30 12:30 | Healthy Eating Centre, 2/1 James Street, Fremantle | free

Ever wonder what you’re looking at on food labels? This hands-on session will teach you how to read labels and then use this information to compare products and make informed decisions. Not only will this workshop inform you about food labels, but it will also help you identify what is right for you.

Registration is essential.

Freo builds tracks

Thursday 6 Monday 12 July | 11:00 a.m. | Fremantle Visitor Center and locations throughout Freo | free

You’ve never seen Perth’s historic port city like this before! A crane-themed theme park, robot librarians, rainbow sky trains reveal what happens when Freo’s future is imagined by WA kids and created by Perths best LEGO builders.

Follow the trail to find six futuristic Freo builds (suitable for kids aged 2-12) and look out for special offers and bonus activities along the way!

Book tickets and see more information.

School Holidays NAIDOC Week Fun

Wednesday and Thursday July 5, 6, 12 and 13 | 10 12 noon | Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Center | $10 per class

Join us at the Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Center during NAIDOC Week for some fun and dot painting on wooden animals. This informative cultural activity specially tailored for toddlers and their parents.

Reservations are required.

Intergenerational basket weaving

Thursday 6 and 13 July | 1 pm | Sullivan Hall, White Gum Valley| $5 ticket

Learn how to create a beautiful handmade sari, textile, twine and yarn basket in this two-part course. You’ll leave having learned a variety of weaving, basketry and wrapping skills that can be applied to future projects. Engage in reuse, mixed with new materials, which will ensure that your basket is not only functional, but also truly unique. No experience required. All materials supplied. An intergenerational activity.

Reservations are required.

Multi-generational Marcrame plant pot hanger

Tuesday July 11 | 1 pm | Sullivan Hall, White Gum Valley| $5 per class

Macrame is an old-world craft that has recently made a renaissance. In this workshop hear about the history of macrame and learn to create a series of knots and punches from beautiful soft cotton cords that will be used to make your vase hanger for the day. Add beads and other embellishments to make your beautiful pendant unique and functional PLUS new take-home skills to continue making other macrame designs at home too. Your hanger will fit a small to medium sized pot.

No experience required. All materials supplied.

Reservations are required.

Healthy eating with vegetables – Young people

Wednesday July 12 | 10.30 12.30 | Healthy Eating Centre, 2/1 James Street, Fremantle | free

Join this interactive workshop that your body will love. It’s designed to reconnect you with fresh, local, and seasonal produce, and then gets you into the kitchen to learn new ways to create energizing food that will appeal to your taste buds, body, mind, and environment. Learn, prepare and share a meal together.

Reservations are required.

Learn more about meningitis and how to protect your family

Thursday July 13 | 10 10.30 | Fremantle Library, Mardoo Room | FREE’

Meningitis remains one of the most dangerous childhood infections since polio, and it still claims and disables the lives of many people across Australia, mainly young children and young adults. In this free, easy-to-understand 30-minute presentation, you’ll learn what meningitis is, what it can do, how to recognize the signs and symptoms, and how to protect yourself and your loved ones against it.

Registration is essential.