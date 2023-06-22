International
Welcome July with school holiday fun
Great games, amazing activities and exciting events are just around the corner! Check out the fantastic events taking place over these school holidays, including events celebrating NAIDOC Week which runs from 2 9 July.
Whether you live, work, study or are visiting Fremantle, the City is hosting a range of great activities this July!
NAIDOC Community Event
Tuesday June 27 | 3 5 pm | Fremantle PCYC | free
Come and enjoy a celebration to kick off NAIDOC Week! Learn more about The Voice from our compliance volunteers. Special guests and performances, children’s activities, traditional face painting and tattoos, outdoor play area, Aboriginal inspired food and more!
More information.
Booyeembara Park Mountain Bike Trails Fest
Saturday July 1 | Time 10:00 15:00 | 94 Stevens Steet White Gum Valley | free
No registrations required, come for safety awareness and bike checks, pump track MTB sessions, DJ, food truck and more!
More information.
WA Justice Association MP Letter Writing Workshop
Sunday July 2 | 1 3:30 pm | Fremantle Library, Mardoo Room | free
This workshop will focus on how to write an informative and persuasive letter to ensure you have the skills to advocate for the issues you are passionate about and affect positive change!
Registration is essential.
Skateboarding Location: Maintenance Workshop
Monday 3 and 10 July | 10 11:30 | Esplanade Youth Plaza | free
As skateboarders, it is important that we are aware of what is happening under our feet. Whether you are new to the sport or consider yourself a dedicated skateboarder, be sure to sign up and register for one of our upcoming skateboard maintenance workshops.
Registration is essential.
Youth DJ Workshop with the Bexx Project
Tuesday July 4 – Friday July 7| 10:00 – 11:00 | LAB Room at Fremantle City Library | free
Learn how to DJ and all about electronic music production with Project Bexx, in four consecutive workshops with DJ PROJECT BEXX, a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and award-winning electronic music producer.
Registration is essential.
How to read food labels – Youth
Wednesday July 5 | Time 10:30 12:30 | Healthy Eating Centre, 2/1 James Street, Fremantle | free
Ever wonder what you’re looking at on food labels? This hands-on session will teach you how to read labels and then use this information to compare products and make informed decisions. Not only will this workshop inform you about food labels, but it will also help you identify what is right for you.
Registration is essential.
Freo builds tracks
Thursday 6 Monday 12 July | 11:00 a.m. | Fremantle Visitor Center and locations throughout Freo | free
You’ve never seen Perth’s historic port city like this before! A crane-themed theme park, robot librarians, rainbow sky trains reveal what happens when Freo’s future is imagined by WA kids and created by Perths best LEGO builders.
Follow the trail to find six futuristic Freo builds (suitable for kids aged 2-12) and look out for special offers and bonus activities along the way!
Book tickets and see more information.
School Holidays NAIDOC Week Fun
Wednesday and Thursday July 5, 6, 12 and 13 | 10 12 noon | Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Center | $10 per class
Join us at the Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Center during NAIDOC Week for some fun and dot painting on wooden animals. This informative cultural activity specially tailored for toddlers and their parents.
Intergenerational basket weaving
Thursday 6 and 13 July | 1 pm | Sullivan Hall, White Gum Valley| $5 ticket
Learn how to create a beautiful handmade sari, textile, twine and yarn basket in this two-part course. You’ll leave having learned a variety of weaving, basketry and wrapping skills that can be applied to future projects. Engage in reuse, mixed with new materials, which will ensure that your basket is not only functional, but also truly unique. No experience required. All materials supplied. An intergenerational activity.
Reservations are required.
Multi-generational Marcrame plant pot hanger
Tuesday July 11 | 1 pm | Sullivan Hall, White Gum Valley| $5 per class
Macrame is an old-world craft that has recently made a renaissance. In this workshop hear about the history of macrame and learn to create a series of knots and punches from beautiful soft cotton cords that will be used to make your vase hanger for the day. Add beads and other embellishments to make your beautiful pendant unique and functional PLUS new take-home skills to continue making other macrame designs at home too. Your hanger will fit a small to medium sized pot.
No experience required. All materials supplied.
Reservations are required.
Healthy eating with vegetables – Young people
Wednesday July 12 | 10.30 12.30 | Healthy Eating Centre, 2/1 James Street, Fremantle | free
Join this interactive workshop that your body will love. It’s designed to reconnect you with fresh, local, and seasonal produce, and then gets you into the kitchen to learn new ways to create energizing food that will appeal to your taste buds, body, mind, and environment. Learn, prepare and share a meal together.
Reservations are required.
Learn more about meningitis and how to protect your family
Thursday July 13 | 10 10.30 | Fremantle Library, Mardoo Room | FREE’
Meningitis remains one of the most dangerous childhood infections since polio, and it still claims and disables the lives of many people across Australia, mainly young children and young adults. In this free, easy-to-understand 30-minute presentation, you’ll learn what meningitis is, what it can do, how to recognize the signs and symptoms, and how to protect yourself and your loved ones against it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fremantle.wa.gov.au/news-and-media/say-hi-july-school-holiday-fun
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nine Seminoles Earn ALL-ACC Academic Honors
- Jets WR Mecole Hardman makes a flashy fashion statement
- Welcome July with school holiday fun
- Yoga Day event led by PM Modi at UN headquarters creates Guinness World Record
- Bollywood’s Stunning Beach Fashion – Rediff.com Films
- Super Starish Google Play Games Help
- World Fuel Adds to Merchant, FBO Air Elite Networks
- Sunak taking lessons in honesty from Boris Johnson over cost of living, says SNP MP
- Jokowi declares 5-day weekend to make Indonesians spend
- Narendra Modis’ U.S. visit sends strong, if muted, signal to China
- Mahesh Bhatt Is Proud Of Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood ‘Heart Of Stone’ Debut, Reveals She Did It For Money
- Maltese table tennis player calls for suspension after situation foreign player GSSE