International
US News & World Report: WVU Medicine Best Children’s Hospital in West Virginia for Third Year in a Row
Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery are nationally ranked
Posted on 21.6.2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine for Children has received its third consecutive title as the best children’s hospital in West Virginia, according to US News & World Report, which has also awarded WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery programs national rankings. 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals.
“Last year was an incredible year for the members of our pediatric care team. They moved into the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and families near and far have sought them out for their expertise on an ever-increasing basis,” Michael Grace, Ed.D., MBA, FACHE, president of the University of West Virginia Hospitals, said. “Now, they’ve received national recognition for their efforts, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”
This year marks WVU Medicine’s Children’s Pediatric Urology Program’s sixth consecutive national ranking, this year up six spots to 35.th in place.
It is the only pediatric urology practice in West Virginia. The Program’s experienced, fellowship-trained physicians and medical professionals provide comprehensive, minimally invasive, robotic, and open surgical treatment options that ensure every child has the best outcome.
“We are honored by this ranking, as it recognizes the standard of excellence we provide to the children and families of West Virginia and the surrounding area who come to our flagship facility for care,” Osama Al-Omar, MD, MBA, FACS, said chief of Pediatric Urology. “I am honored to serve as head of the Division or Urology and share these successes with the people of our state and region.”
Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery at WVU Medicine Children’s made its debut on the list this year, ranking 42n.d in place.
At WVU Medicine, Children’s Neurology, Neurosurgery and Behavioral Medicine are part of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence, which, in collaboration with the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, brings together the medical, surgical and support services a child may need to lived well. their condition. It is home to the largest and most experienced team of pediatric neurologists in the state.
“This is a great honor that perfectly reflects the mission of the WVU Medicine Children’s Neuroscience Center to build healthier futures for our children with neurological disorders,” said P. David Adelson, MD, FACS, FAAP, executive director of the Neuroscience Center. “The ranking also represents a solid foundation and team effort to further build upon in providing state-of-the-art neuroscience care to the children of West Virginia and the region.”
US News & World Report’s annual ranking helps parents of children with rare or life-threatening diseases and their doctors choose the right hospital for them.
“For 17 years, US News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children’s hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and editor-in-chief at US News.
US News, along with RTI International, a research and consulting firm based in North Carolina, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s Hospitals received the “Best” award for factors such as clinical outcomes, the level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.
For more information on the Best Children’s Hospitals in the US news, explore Facebook, I tweetAND Instagram using #BestHospitals.
About WVU Children’s Medicine
WVU Medicine Children’s is more than just a hospital. We are a family of doctors, nurses and other professionals who share the same goal: to provide the best possible care to every child in need. We chose careers in pediatric healthcare because we love connecting with and supporting children of all ages. And because many of us are also parents, we know how important it is to find a medical provider you trust. You want to work with specialists who care about your child’s health and well-being as much as you do. Learn what sets us apart from other hospitals and why you can count on us when it matters most WVUKids.com.
About US News & World Report
US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policymakers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives and communities. A multi-faceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Auto, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, US News offers rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and US events News Live. More than 40 million people visit it USNews.com monthly for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC
|
Sources
2/ https://wvumedicine.org/news/article/u-s-news-world-report-wvu-medicine-children-s-top-hospital-in-west-virginia-for-third-straight-year
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How much damage has Brexit done to the UK economy?
- How will Rashmika fare in Bollywood with this film?
- Legal and tax professionals recognize the usefulness of generative AI, but are cautious about adopting it, report shows
- US News & World Report: WVU Medicine Best Children’s Hospital in West Virginia for Third Year in a Row
- Hollywood writers’ strike lasts 50 days with no end in sight
- Nine Seminoles Earn ALL-ACC Academic Honors
- Jets WR Mecole Hardman makes a flashy fashion statement
- Welcome July with school holiday fun
- Yoga Day event led by PM Modi at UN headquarters creates Guinness World Record
- Bollywood’s Stunning Beach Fashion – Rediff.com Films
- Super Starish Google Play Games Help
- World Fuel Adds to Merchant, FBO Air Elite Networks