US News & World Report: WVU Medicine Best Children’s Hospital in West Virginia for Third Year in a Row

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine for Children has received its third consecutive title as the best children’s hospital in West Virginia, according to US News & World Report, which has also awarded WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery programs national rankings. 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals.

“Last year was an incredible year for the members of our pediatric care team. They moved into the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and families near and far have sought them out for their expertise on an ever-increasing basis,” Michael Grace, Ed.D., MBA, FACHE, president of the University of West Virginia Hospitals, said. “Now, they’ve received national recognition for their efforts, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”

This year marks WVU Medicine’s Children’s Pediatric Urology Program’s sixth consecutive national ranking, this year up six spots to 35.th in place.

It is the only pediatric urology practice in West Virginia. The Program’s experienced, fellowship-trained physicians and medical professionals provide comprehensive, minimally invasive, robotic, and open surgical treatment options that ensure every child has the best outcome.

“We are honored by this ranking, as it recognizes the standard of excellence we provide to the children and families of West Virginia and the surrounding area who come to our flagship facility for care,” Osama Al-Omar, MD, MBA, FACS, said chief of Pediatric Urology. “I am honored to serve as head of the Division or Urology and share these successes with the people of our state and region.”

Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery at WVU Medicine Children’s made its debut on the list this year, ranking 42n.d in place.

At WVU Medicine, Children’s Neurology, Neurosurgery and Behavioral Medicine are part of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence, which, in collaboration with the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, brings together the medical, surgical and support services a child may need to lived well. their condition. It is home to the largest and most experienced team of pediatric neurologists in the state.

“This is a great honor that perfectly reflects the mission of the WVU Medicine Children’s Neuroscience Center to build healthier futures for our children with neurological disorders,” said P. David Adelson, MD, FACS, FAAP, executive director of the Neuroscience Center. “The ranking also represents a solid foundation and team effort to further build upon in providing state-of-the-art neuroscience care to the children of West Virginia and the region.”

US News & World Report’s annual ranking helps parents of children with rare or life-threatening diseases and their doctors choose the right hospital for them.

“For 17 years, US News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children’s hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and editor-in-chief at US News.

US News, along with RTI International, a research and consulting firm based in North Carolina, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s Hospitals received the “Best” award for factors such as clinical outcomes, the level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

