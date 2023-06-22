The Council approves the 2022 Annual Report





News Notice Kelowna City Council reviewed and approved the Cities Annual Report 2022 at their regular council meeting on Monday, June 19. 2022: Paths to Progress reports how, as one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities, Kelowna is adapting and thriving amid rapid change. The report, which details the city’s key projects and work carried out over the past year, touches on the importance of three new key plans approved by Council in 2022: the Official Community Plan 2040 (OCP), the Transport Master Plan 2040 (TMP ) and the city’s first Community Safety Plan. We were becoming a more urban and dynamic city, and with that comes many exciting new opportunities, but also some challenges that require a strong vision and a community-focused approach, said City Manager Doug Gilchrist. These critical plans act as a guide to help determine not only where and how we grow, but also how we will protect the quality of life, environment, infrastructure and everything we already love about our city. The report also highlights how recent technological advances are transforming the delivery of city services. Throughout 2022, the Smart Cities team focused on business automation and digitization to provide 24/7 services. Citizens can now access more than 100 city services online. Operationally, the report notes that the City is using new technologies, including predictive modeling, to help with projects ranging from community planning to disaster response. The city is also exploring how recent technological advances can help improve outcomes on high-priority issues facing the community, including community safety, transportation and environmental protection. The continued expansion of our online services through new technologies, including voice and chat bots, artificial intelligence and cloud-based systems, is enabling us to provide high levels of customer service while reducing costs, Gilchrist said. It is also helping us redeploy limited staff resources to new service areas of need. In addition to highlighting major projects and work completed during the previous fiscal year, the annual report includes detailed information about the city’s operational and financial activities. It is an important document that keeps our residents informed while holding us accountable for ensuring the financial integrity of the organization and the efficient delivery of services that affect their daily lives, adds Gilchrist. I encourage residents to check out the messages, stories and highlights sections to learn more about how we’re working, together with residents and community partners, to make our Kelowna the best it can be. In addition to the OCP, TMP and Community Safety Plan, the 2022 Annual Report includes updates and highlights on: projects and work completed in community priority areas including community safety, social welfare, transportation, environment and affordable housing

The city’s public performance measurement program, which, according to the new Kelowna City Council, will be reviewed and updated every six months

Results of the 2022 Citizen Survey

The city’s public engagement program

PEOPLE: Peer Navigation & Capacity Building Project

Okanagan Rail Trail Visitkelowna.ca/annualreport to learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kelowna.ca/our-community/news-events/news/council-endorses-2022-annual-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos