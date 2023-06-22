Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day on UN lawn | News, Sports, Jobs





UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Praise of yoga as “a way of life”, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the cobra-to-corpse pose with a multinational crowd on Wednesday at UN headquarters as he kicked off the public leg of his US visit.

With a plank of Indian-made yoga mats covering the UN’s sprawling north lawn, Modi stopped and bowed before a statue of slain Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi before tersely saying that yoga was a mobile practice accessible to all ages. all faiths and cultures.

“It is a very old tradition, but like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also alive and dynamic.” Modi said. “Yoga is truly universal.”

While yoga is a tool for physical fitness, mental peace and emotional satisfaction, “It’s not just about mat exercises. Yoga is a way of life” said the year-old leader of the world’s most populous nation.

For Modi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday on a trip that will provide plenty of time to discuss global tensions, underscoring an ancient quest for inner peace was a smart and symbolic choice. He has made yoga a personal practice and a diplomatic tool.

Taking his place on a mat in the crowd of a thousand or more, 72-year-old Modi took part in breathing exercises, meditation, twists and other poses – from palm to diamond, rabbit to half camel – for the next 35 minutes. . , the crocodile to the lying frog.

The event honored International Yoga Day, which Modi persuaded the UN to designate as an annual holiday in 2014. This year’s version set a Guinness World Record, announced on stage, for most nationalities – 135 – in one yoga class. It attracted actor Richard Gere, singer-actress Mary Millben, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korsi and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, among other dignitaries. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is at a conference in Paris, sent a video greeting.

The shouts of the demonstrators in the streets could be heard during the meditative expressions of “Circle.” About 200 Modi supporters and 50 critics gathered, kept apart by barriers and watched closely by New York police.

The pro-Modi group shouted salutes at him and held placards with messages such as “America welcomes Narendra Modi” AND “United we stand” accompanied by a picture of the American flag. Opponents shouted, “Modi, come back!” and waved large yellow flags in reference to Khalistan, the name of the homeland Sikh separatists seek to create in India.

Originally practiced by Hindu sages, yoga has become one of India’s most popular cultural exports. Modi has vigorously promoted it as a good way to extend the country’s influence abroad.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist, presents himself as an ascetic who adheres to his religion’s strictures on vegetarianism and yoga. He has posted videos on social media of his years practicing yoga poses and offered live footage of himself meditating in a Himalayan mountain cave after the 2019 national election.

Modi last visited the UN during the 2021 General Assembly, where he said that “All kinds of questions have been raised” about the world body’s effectiveness on issues including climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism.

He also highlighted his country’s place on the global stage, noting that “Every sixth person in the world is Indian.” Since then, India has overtaken China to claim the world’s largest population, at 1.425 billion, and is the world’s largest democracy.

India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council, the UN’s most powerful body. India has been elected to a two-year term several times, most recently for 2021-22.

The prime minister flew to Washington on Wednesday afternoon and joined first lady Jill Biden for a visit to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia. President Joe Biden also hosted Modi at the White House for dinner, including pasta and ice cream, and a musical tribute to the regions of India performed by young dancers from Studio Dhoom in the Washington, DC area.

“With this official visit, we are uniting the oldest and largest democracies in the world. But our relationship is not just about governance.” said Jill Biden at the National Science Foundation. “We’re celebrating families and friendships that span the globe.”

At the White House, the Bidens presented Modi, a hobbyist photographer, with a gallery of handmade antique American books from the early 20th century as an official gift to mark the visit. The President also presented Modi with a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s patent for the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography. The first lady gave Modi a signed, first edition copy “Collected Poems of Robert Frost.”

Modi spoke of India’s emphasis on education, integration of learning and training. “Our goal is to make this decade a ‘technology decade’ or ‘technique-ade’.” said the prime minister, speaking in Hindi.

Modi will hold official talks with Biden in the Oval Office on Thursday, take questions from reporters, chair a joint meeting of Congress and be honored with a state dinner at the White House. A State Department lunch will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US has looked to India as a key partner on issues involving checking China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. India wants to strengthen military and trade ties with the United States.

Human rights advocates want Biden to press Modi on human rights issues, both internationally and within India. Modi has faced criticism for legislation that fast-tracks citizenship for some migrants but excludes Muslims; an increase in violence against Muslims and other religious minorities by Hindu nationalists; and the recent conviction of India’s top opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, for mocking Modi’s surname. (Gandhi recently visited the US himself, speaking to reporters, university students and a group of the Indian diaspora.)

A group of more than 70 lawmakers wrote to Biden this week urging him to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms when he meets with Modi. Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have said they will boycott Modi’s speech to Congress.

The Indian government protects its data and insists that the country’s democratic principles remain intact.