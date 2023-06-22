Restaurant Brands International announces the start of the global expansion of Firehouse Subs

Iconic American brand Firehouse Subs opens first restaurant in Zurich, Switzerland and announces the signing of a development agreement to embark on Mexico

ZUG, Switzerland, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Today, Firehouse Subs opens its first restaurant in the Switzerland and announces the signing of a development agreement to embark on Mexico later this year. These announcements mark the beginning of the brand’s global expansion plan, with the first opening abroad North America.



Restaurant Brands International Announces Launch of Global Expansion of Firehouse Subs (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)



Firehouse Subs was founded by two former firefighter brothers in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994. Firehouse Subs is all about hearty portions, premium ingredients and delicious recipes, with a commitment to saving lives through fundraising to support local public safety organizations. To date, more than 80 million dollars has been awarded to first responders and public safety organizations in the US and Canada.

Through its global growth journey, the brand will benefit from the scale and proven growth capabilities of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), the parent company of Firehouse Subs, one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant companies, bringing new go-to-market expertise, and a digital strategy and infrastructure on a global scale.

“Firehouse Subs is our newest brand, and we’re excited about its potential for global expansion. Entering the Switzerland and the development agreement in Mexico are the first steps in our international expansion and we are working to launch the brand in key growth countries in EMEA, APAC and Latin America“, he said David Shear, RBI International President. “Sandwiches represent one of the key food occasions for consumers across markets. With its truly differentiated product offering and strong brand heritage, we are confident that Firehouse Subs can achieve tremendous growth internationally.”

The brand conducted research in several high-priority markets to understand guest profiles and deliver local relevance. This will be reflected in the menu, image and overall guest experience.

The first Firehouse Subs restaurant in the Switzerland will be used as a showcase for future international developments as it unveils a reimagined visitor-centric approach featuring self-order kiosks, mobile ordering, a dedicated click-and-collect area, table service and 62 seats comfortable where guests can enjoy the delicious subs the brand is known for.

Each hearty, flavorful sandwich is made to order, layered with cheeses and a variety of premium meats sliced ​​in-house and steamed to perfection with Firehouse Subs’ proprietary steaming process, which unlocks flavor and preserves the humidity. Guests can look forward to their new favorite Hook & Ladder portraitTMat Firehouse ItalianTM or Firehouse Beef & Cheddar BrisketTM or try the new Roast Beef & Cheddar cold subTM available only at Switzerland. Recipes are perfected by Firehouse Subs chefs.

Philanthropy is key to the brand. Firehouse Subs in Switzerland aims to demonstrate the brand’s values ​​by supporting public safety and responsible organizations first by raising funds through its new foundation.

The brand is a strong and growing player within the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sandwich category. United States and has experienced significant growth in the past decade, boasting over 1,200 restaurants across the US and Canada.

Today’s announcement is a big step towards the expansion plan set for Firehouse Subs and introducing the iconic brand for more visitors around the world to enjoy.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is a restaurant chain with a passion for tasty and delicious food, friendly service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two former firefighter brothers. Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fiery, hot, hearty subs filled with high-quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through fundraising to support local public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”), one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant companies with over 35 billion dollars in annual systemwide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world’s most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands BURGER KING, TIM HORTONS, POPEYES and FIREHOUSE SUBS.

To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com AND www.firehousesubs.ch and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and future performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations regarding the ability of Firehouse Subs’ business to expand internationally and achieve significant growth, as well as its ability to launch in Mexico later this year. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI’s expectations are detailed in RBI’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to the operations of its international; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect our customers’ willingness or ability to purchase our products; our relationships with and the success of our franchisees and the risks associated with our fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and the franchise support of these programs. Except as required by applicable laws, we undertake no duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changing expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.