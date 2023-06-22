Student construction bee creates new space for pollinators on campus – Dal News

When biology student Emily McLean (pictured below) applied for funding to create pollinator walls on campus, she had no idea it was the start of an incredible collaboration.

I sent the application and then things started to progress. The idea fell into the hands of the School of Architecture, where it developed into this amazing project. It’s more than I could have ever imagined, says McLean. It’s so much better thanks to everyone here who volunteered their time to make this happen.

With the support of the Sustainability Office and DSU Office of Sustainability, McLean has been coordinating and working with various groups on campus. Students from the School of Architecture have taken responsibility for the design, construction and installation of the wall. And students from Civil Engineering and Environmental Engineering were part of the early development.

Sit back and observe

Fully funded by the World Wildlife Foundation, the project is designed to create a space for pollinators and invite people to observe and enjoy nature.

Emily’s fascination with bee-watching has now been translated through this project publicly, says Master of Architecture student Nick Stefanakis. So now we’re creating this piece where other people can enjoy watching bees and it’s going to fight stigma and fear and make it okay to celebrate watching bees and other insects.

The project includes two pollinator walls and a freestanding planter that will be installed in the naturalized area between Sheriff Hall and the Steele Ocean Sciences Building. All walls will have a bench and a planter filled with native flowering perennials. The freestanding planter will provide a vantage point for people sitting on one of the benches.



Nick Stefanakis and contributing Master of Architecture students discuss the project.

The Urban Garden Society and the Dalhousie Bee Society are helping to plant and maintain the area. Volunteers are welcome come out on June 26 to help with the initial planting as part of Dalhousie Biodiversity Week.

By design

It took a lot of experimentation on the architectural side because we designed it to have curves, explains Stefanakis. We started the steam bending process but the hemlock from the mill had quite a lot of moisture in it and so through a series of prototypes we discovered the ideal thickness of material to get the curve without going through the steam bending process. For us at the store, this was a really cool experience.

The design features one side of the wall for pollinators and one side for humans to observe in between. The walls are dimensioned to work between pairs of trees and will not disturb the current environment. Choosing hemlock, which has a natural defense against pests, means the wood does not have to be chemically treated.

We print

Projects like these are great because we can integrate some of our research work into built work, says Brian Lilley, associate professor in the School of Architecture.

Ceramic bricks are printed on the campus with a gentle curve that will form a comfortable wall along the back of the wooden structure. Since the process is intensive, the students were unable to print the entire perimeter, so standard bricks from Shaw will fill the rest of the planter. The clay bricks were printed with a mixture developed by NSCAD. They are carefully designed to capture moisture and feed it into the soil.

The idea of ​​loops in bricks is something we’ve been doing on a small scale for a few months, says Master of Architecture student Jack Kinnie (pictured here to the left of his colleague Jam Basilio). This is our first application of a large-scale project that will actually be in use. It’s been a lot of work and I’m glad to see it come together.

Flora and fauna

The vine on the wall will be lonicera sempervirens, which is red, so it will attract different pollinators, but many of the native perennials in the planters will have colors to attract bees.

Bees have a favorite color, McLean explains. “They love blue, purple and violet because they are attracted to shorter wavelengths.



Students begin building the netting for the pollinator wall.

Fifteen of Canada’s wild bee species are listed as threatened. Habitat loss is largely the result of agricultural intensification and urban development, leading to loss of feeding and nesting habitat.

I think getting people involved peacefully in nature is great and allows people to learn more and maybe reduce the fear that people have, says McLean. Only female bees have stingers and only sting when threatened. When they are out foraging, they don’t want to attack us, they just want to buy.

Learn more: Join one of the Biodiversity Week events on the Halifax campuses