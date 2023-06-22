International
Student construction bee creates new space for pollinators on campus – Dal News
When biology student Emily McLean (pictured below) applied for funding to create pollinator walls on campus, she had no idea it was the start of an incredible collaboration.
I sent the application and then things started to progress. The idea fell into the hands of the School of Architecture, where it developed into this amazing project. It’s more than I could have ever imagined, says McLean. It’s so much better thanks to everyone here who volunteered their time to make this happen.
With the support of the Sustainability Office and DSU Office of Sustainability, McLean has been coordinating and working with various groups on campus. Students from the School of Architecture have taken responsibility for the design, construction and installation of the wall. And students from Civil Engineering and Environmental Engineering were part of the early development.
Sit back and observe
Fully funded by the World Wildlife Foundation, the project is designed to create a space for pollinators and invite people to observe and enjoy nature.
Emily’s fascination with bee-watching has now been translated through this project publicly, says Master of Architecture student Nick Stefanakis. So now we’re creating this piece where other people can enjoy watching bees and it’s going to fight stigma and fear and make it okay to celebrate watching bees and other insects.
The project includes two pollinator walls and a freestanding planter that will be installed in the naturalized area between Sheriff Hall and the Steele Ocean Sciences Building. All walls will have a bench and a planter filled with native flowering perennials. The freestanding planter will provide a vantage point for people sitting on one of the benches.
Nick Stefanakis and contributing Master of Architecture students discuss the project.
The Urban Garden Society and the Dalhousie Bee Society are helping to plant and maintain the area. Volunteers are welcome come out on June 26 to help with the initial planting as part of Dalhousie Biodiversity Week.
By design
It took a lot of experimentation on the architectural side because we designed it to have curves, explains Stefanakis. We started the steam bending process but the hemlock from the mill had quite a lot of moisture in it and so through a series of prototypes we discovered the ideal thickness of material to get the curve without going through the steam bending process. For us at the store, this was a really cool experience.
The design features one side of the wall for pollinators and one side for humans to observe in between. The walls are dimensioned to work between pairs of trees and will not disturb the current environment. Choosing hemlock, which has a natural defense against pests, means the wood does not have to be chemically treated.
We print
Projects like these are great because we can integrate some of our research work into built work, says Brian Lilley, associate professor in the School of Architecture.
Ceramic bricks are printed on the campus with a gentle curve that will form a comfortable wall along the back of the wooden structure. Since the process is intensive, the students were unable to print the entire perimeter, so standard bricks from Shaw will fill the rest of the planter. The clay bricks were printed with a mixture developed by NSCAD. They are carefully designed to capture moisture and feed it into the soil.
The idea of loops in bricks is something we’ve been doing on a small scale for a few months, says Master of Architecture student Jack Kinnie (pictured here to the left of his colleague Jam Basilio). This is our first application of a large-scale project that will actually be in use. It’s been a lot of work and I’m glad to see it come together.
Flora and fauna
The vine on the wall will be lonicera sempervirens, which is red, so it will attract different pollinators, but many of the native perennials in the planters will have colors to attract bees.
Bees have a favorite color, McLean explains. “They love blue, purple and violet because they are attracted to shorter wavelengths.
Students begin building the netting for the pollinator wall.
Fifteen of Canada’s wild bee species are listed as threatened. Habitat loss is largely the result of agricultural intensification and urban development, leading to loss of feeding and nesting habitat.
I think getting people involved peacefully in nature is great and allows people to learn more and maybe reduce the fear that people have, says McLean. Only female bees have stingers and only sting when threatened. When they are out foraging, they don’t want to attack us, they just want to buy.
Learn more: Join one of the Biodiversity Week events on the Halifax campuses
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dal.ca/news/2023/06/22/student–building-bee–creates-new-space-for-pollinators-on-camp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microsoft executives to testify in confrontation with US government over Activision deal
- Student construction bee creates new space for pollinators on campus – Dal News
- Representatives Tlaib and Omar will boycott Narendra Modi’s speech to Congress
- Turkey set to switch to Orthodoxy with rate hike
- Latest News: RI ends pandemic emergency
- US Supreme Court Alito defends private jet trip to Alaska
- Hollywood writers at rally say they will win as strike reaches 50 days 104.5 WOKV
- Henrik Lundqvist headlines the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class
- Megan Thee Stallion Wore Blueberry Lips for the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
- Acting CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange talks about the IPO pipeline, a crucial role in the development of the economy
- ‘It’s time for Boris Johnson Nigel Farage’s dream ticket’
- 8 Bollywood Remake Songs That Became Our All-Time Favorite