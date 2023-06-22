Four new high-tech speed cameras in Devon and Cornwall





New two-way speed camera in Exmouth Four new high-tech speed cameras are in the process of being installed on roads in Devon and Cornwall with a history of speeding problems. The new two-way digital cameras will replace the older Gatso cameras on Exeter Road in Exmouth and the A385 Ashburton Road in Totnes. Two more sets of two-way cameras are also being erected on the A390 at Drakewalls and St Anns Chapel near Gunnislake in Cornwall. All four cameras are set to go live in the coming days. All these roads have had problems with collisions and vehicle speed, causing numerous complaints from residents to local councils and the police. The cameras, which are funded by Cornwall Council and Vision Zero Partnership for road safety in the South West respectively, are mounted on bright yellow poles for maximum visibility and have the ability to apply speed in both directions simultaneously. Vision Zero South West is undertaking an ambitious program of installing new camera systems, either replacing outdated technology at existing sites or introducing brand new schemes where there is a proven problem. Adrian Leisk, Head of Road Safety for Devon & Cornwall Police and chair of the Vision Zero South West implementation group, said: Speed ​​is one of the five fatal factors that contribute to serious and fatal crashes. Traveling too fast means you have less time and space to react and significantly increases the risk of serious or fatal injury in the event of a crash. The higher the speed, generally the worse the severity of the injury. We are taking this opportunity to point out the location of the camera systems and explain that they will record excessive speeds in both directions. Unlike older technology, they don’t need stripes painted on the road, or loops sunk into the road surface. They also use low-infrared light technology, so they won’t flicker like older systems. The cameras are set to go live over the next week, so please take this as advanced warning and don’t get caught. The aim is clearly to encourage drivers to change their behavior and slow down. It’s that simple. Success for us is detecting the smallest number of violations in these countries. Where we have installed these systems recently, the vast majority of detected drivers are local residents, so please spread the word to your friends and family. Councilor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highways management and vice-chair of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership: Vision Zero South West is determined to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on Devon and Cornwalls roads with an ambitious target of halving the number by 2030. Fatal and serious collisions are heartbreaking not only for the family and friends of those involved, but also for the wider community and emergency responders who have to witness the tragedy and the aftermath. Modern safety cameras, such as those installed at these sites, are a vital tool in our fight against unnecessary and avoidable crashes on our road network.

