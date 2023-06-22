MIT PhD Student Increases STEM Education in Underrepresented Communities in Puerto Rico | MIT news

As a founder of social impact entrepreneurship sprout Baum has led programs to facilitate community among K-12, undergraduate, graduate students, and teachers of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines, including two recent workshops, one in 2022 and the most recent in May 2023 .

Taylor Baum know that access is everything. So the fourth-year MIT PhD candidate in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science has been working in recent years to improve STEM education in underrepresented communities in Puerto Rico.

Making an impact

In the summer of 2022, Baum organized Sproutings first major five-day hackathon for teachers and students in Ponce, Puerto Rico to empower educators to teach coding and computer science to their students. The hackathon started with virtual training for teachers, followed by students and teachers working together on an applied project, and ended with a personal presentation of their work.

Forty teachers and 80 students from middle and high schools registered for the hackathon, highlighting the continued desire in Puerto Rico to explore computer science and STEM in general. In addition, 10 volunteer teaching assistants from around the world helped out at the hackathon, with speakers from non-profits and various organizations in the area in attendance. The event was supported by a grant from MIT Center for Brains, Minds and Machines (CBMM), with Neptuno supporting web services and a speaker, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) providing food, pricing, and another speaker.

Our goal was to provide teachers with the skills and materials they need to teach coding and computer science in their classrooms, says Baum. We believe that by providing teachers with the tools they need, we can ensure that all students have access to quality STEM education, regardless of their background.

Baum decided to host the hackathon in Ponce, the island’s second-largest city on its southern coast, so it could serve a Puerto Rican audience that doesn’t get as much attention with STEM events, which are often held in the northern capital. . of San Juan. The sprout organizers recruited participants through Facebook groups and communities of teachers and students of local public schools on the island.

With previous experience teaching in Puerto Rico, Baum realized that residents face a variety of daily challenges, from government corruption, a decade-long financial crisis to natural disasters. Despite this, she saw the obvious talent and potential in every student and teacher she interacted with, and wanted to organize a high-energy, impactful event that would benefit the community without straining or burdening them. The hackathon was an opportunity for him to give back to the community and make a real impact on the future of education.

We were thrilled to be a part of this initiative, said Baum. We believed it would make a real difference in the lives of teachers and students in Puerto Rico, and participants took full advantage of the event, showing clear potential and passion for the advancement of technology education on the island. We were grateful for the support of CBMM, Neptuno and AWS, and look forward to seeing continued results from this event in the future.

This hackathon is an example of Baum’s ongoing desire to improve coding education for underrepresented communities. She has also learned machine learning in Uruguay and has worked on her Spanish language skills to make her more comfortable with the people she is working with by holding Sprouting events in their native language. She now lectures entirely in Spanish to reduce the engagement barrier. Like students working to increase fluency in their coding languages, Baum shows that stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to incredibly rewarding experiences.

Growing a community

With the success of the first workshop in 2022, Baum organized a second event that was held last month”Sprout a STEM community 2023” (SSC23), in Mayagez, Puerto Rico.

SSC23 continues the journey toward a sustainable effort to support computer science education in underrepresented communities. The fully Spanish lessons provided to teachers during the event are intended to be used in their classrooms after the event, so teachers were able to take the knowledge and skills gained from the hackathon and continue learning coding and computer science for it. students.

This year’s event was sponsored by a grant from CBMM and organized by the Department of Biology at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagez. Neptuno provided internet services, ensuring that each workshop ran smoothly. Each morning began with two to three lectures by faculty, postdocs, and graduate students giving presentations related to their field. Many faculty presentations included sections on how rewarding a career as a scientist can be and how it can have a significant impact not only on oneself, but also on one’s family, community, and the world at large.

After a social break, participants broke into groups led by volunteer teaching assistants for interactive workshops covering a variety of topics from control theory to the cardiovascular system. The seminar format emphasized active learning methods commonly used at MIT, ranging from group discussions to guided lessons to group exercises. A popular control theory of exercise teaching consisted of participants taking turns guiding a blind human robot (a co-participant with their eyes closed) through a maze of tables to retrieve a water bottle using only program commands (spoken to mouth), such as 2 meters forward, turn around. right 90 degrees.

SSC23 was organized entirely by volunteers, says Sprouting Program manager Paloma Sanchez-Jauregui. What was most inspiring was to see how volunteers and teaching assistants were willing to work selflessly to make this event happen, even when they had final exams and full-time jobs. During the workshops, we saw participants guide others in solving the workshop content that Taylor built. Seeing my community become mentors with their peers made me truly happy and proud to be a part of a caring and passionate community.”

A new addition to this year’s event included the creation of Budding Ambassadors program. As the program’s website describes, Sprouting Ambassadors will be committed to unlocking the inherent potential present in all the communities where they grew up, growing as leaders and activists in education. Sprouting will fund a trip to MIT for ambassadors to learn more about STEM research and, most importantly, help them host a Sprouting event so they can become mentors in their community. Thirteen applicants from this year’s Sprouting event were selected and will come to MIT’s campus this summer.

This year’s event was a success attracting nearly 150 participants, volunteers and speakers from across the island who continued to highlight the talent and passion for technological innovation in Puerto Rico. As the event was completely in-person this year, all lectures were recorded, streamed live and posted on Video site on the website on the websitewith captions in Spanish, for those who could not attend in person and allow continued use of the materials.

For her continued work in Sprouting activities, along with her academic pursuits, Baum was recently honored as an MIT Woman of Excellence sponsored by the Office of Graduate Education and awarded the 2023 Seth J. Teller Award for Excellence , Inclusion and Diversity from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT.