US banks retreat as regulators prepare to raise international capital

The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021.
WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) – U.S. banks are pushing to water down a major regulatory proposal to increase bank capital requirements, worried it could prove too burdensome, especially for lenders still reeling from the banking crisis. of March, according to six people briefed on the matter. .
Bank regulators led by the US Federal Reserve are finalizing the proposal that would implement international capital standards agreed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Bankers are particularly concerned about one aspect of the draft proposal that would apply higher capital charges to non-interest income, such as the fees lenders charge for credit cards or investment banking services.
That capital charge is part of a package agreed by the Basel Committee in 2017, but the industry says it overestimates the risk for banks that have a high proportion of non-interest income and had hoped US regulators would soften its impact, they said. people.
Banking groups are pushing for regulators to limit the proportion of assets on which such fees would be applied, three of the people said, but it was unclear whether the agencies would take that approach.
Income from non-interest services has been a key focus of many lenders’ growth strategies in recent years, an industry official noted.
American Express ( AXP.N ), Morgan Stanley ( MS.N ) and the U.S. units of UBS, Deutsche Bank and Barclays are among the banks with a high percentage of non-interest income, according to a 2022 blog by the Washington Bank Policy Group . Institute.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. UBS and American Express did not immediately comment.
On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that it was important for banks to have strong capital, but regulators should be mindful of swaps.
WALL STREET PRESS
While the Basel rules were agreed years ago, US regulations to comply with them are being drafted in the wake of this year’s banking crisis, in which deposit slips caused the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and two lenders others. The proposal is the first major rulemaking led by Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr, who has launched a sweeping overhaul of capital rules and is expected to be tough on Wall Street.
“The basis has shifted to an assumption that the scale and scope of the proposal will be far more punitive than anyone expected at the end of last year,” said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for brokerage BTIG.
Industry executives argue that bank failures were caused by mismanagement and liquidity issues and that capital throughout the system is already abundant.
The proposal is also expected to impose tougher capital rules on smaller lenders with more than $100 billion in assets, which would include some that experienced liquidity problems this year, three sources said.
Given investor concerns about the health of the industry and the broader economy, bankers say, the capital surge could now backfire, putting pressure on banks and hurting lending.
Republican officials at the agency have flagged similar concerns, two of the people said, while Republican lawmakers on Wednesday also raised concerns over capital rules with Powell.
It’s critically important that agencies are aware of the economic costs at a time of great uncertainty,” said Kevin Fromer, CEO of the Financial Services Forum, whose members, the nation’s eight largest banks, have approximately $900 billion common equity.
“It is not in the interest of the US economy to increase capital requirements for institutions that are already well capitalized.”
The Fed is drafting the Basel rules with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Regulators had hoped to unveil the proposal this month, but staff are still working on the draft and the deadline has slipped to late July, five of the people said.
The FDIC and OCC declined to comment.
Speaking to reporters last week, Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu said the banks were “not shy about sharing their concerns” that regulators were taking into account.
Reporting by Pete Schroeder; additional reporting by Niket Nishant, Lananh Nguyen, Tatiana Bautzer and Michelle Price; Editing by David Gregorio and Michelle Price
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.
Pete Schroeder
Thomson Reuters
Covers financial regulation and policy out of the Reuters Washington bureau, with a particular focus on banking regulators. He has covered economic and financial policy in the US capital for 15 years. Previous experience includes roles at The Hill newspaper and The Wall Street Journal. He received a master’s degree in journalism from Georgetown University, and an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.
