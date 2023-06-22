The British High Commission celebrates the King’s Official Birthday and Coronation in Dhaka





Md. Tazul Islam, MP, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Government of Bangladesh, graced the reception as guest of honour. A wide range of dignitaries from the Government of Bangladesh; Parliament of Bangladesh; The Diplomatic Corps and representatives from the fields of business, trade, social development, academia, art, culture, media and sports joined the celebration. In honor of His Majesty the King, the themes of the event were youth, community, diversity and sustainability. A significant portion of the sponsorship raised for the event will be used to support the empowerment of women in leadership and the promotion of youth climate advocacy across Bangladesh, through YouthNet for Climate Justice and the WAVE Foundation for Women in Leadership. Sarah Cooke, the British High Commissioner in Bangladesh, said I am delighted to host this reception to celebrate the Official Birthday of His Majesty King Charles III and the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The UK and Bangladesh enjoy a strong partnership, based on our long shared history, deep people-to-people links and as members of the Commonwealth. His Majesty the King is the Head of the Commonwealth of Nations family. Thanks to our partners, we’re also making a donation today to support women’s empowerment and climate justice through youth engagement in Bangladesh. His Majesty is a strong supporter of youth, community, sustainability and diversity and with this contribution we pay tribute to him. Notes to editors The King’s Birthday is celebrated by British Embassies and High Commissions around the world. This year, the King turns 75 on November 14. His Majesty the King is the head of the Commonwealth, which is a family of 56 countries working together for prosperity, democracy and peace. The British High Commission Dhaka Kings Birthday Party 2023 was supported by: HSBC (Platinum Partner); Le Meridien Dhaka (Hospitality Partner); Unilever and Standard Chartered Bank (Diamond Partners); Airbus, Duncan Brothers, Haileybury Bhaluka and Next Sourcing (Gold Partners); G4S, MG Bangladesh, PCS and Tysers (Silver Partners). Further information British High Commission Dhaka



