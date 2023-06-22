US International Transactions, First Quarter 2023 and Annual Update

Current account balance

The US current account deficit, which reflects the combined balances in trade in goods and services and income flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries expanded $3.1 billion, or 1.5 percent, to $219.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, according to statistics published today by the USA. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The revised fourth quarter deficit was $216.2 billion.

The first-quarter deficit was 3.3 percent of current dollar gross domestic product, less than 0.1 percent higher than the fourth quarter.

The $3.1 billion widening of the current account deficit in the first quarter mainly reflected a widening deficit in secondary income and a reduced surplus in primary income, which were partially offset by a reduced deficit in goods.

Current account transactions (tables 15)

Exports of goods and services and income received by foreign residents increased by $16.0 billion to $1.15 trillion in the first quarter. Imports of goods and services from and income paid to foreign residents increased by $19.1 billion to $1.37 trillion.1

Trade in goods (table 2)

Merchandise exports increased by $8.9 billion to $526.6 billion, reflecting increases in consumer goods, mainly medical, dental and pharmaceutical products, and in other general goods, mainly goods transferred through the Presidential Withdrawal Authority.2 Partly offsetting was a decline in industrial supplies and materials, primarily natural gas and oil and products. Merchandise imports decreased by $2.1 billion to $789.7 billion, reflecting a decline in industrial supplies and materials, primarily petroleum and products and chemicals, that was partially offset by an increase in vehicles, auto parts and engines, primarily cars of passengers and trucks, buses, and special purpose vehicles.

Trade in services (table 3)

Exports of services increased by $3.5 billion to $244.3 billion and imports of services increased by $2.0 billion to $182.2 billion. Increases in both exports and imports mainly reflected an increase in travel, mainly other personal travel.

Primary income (table 4)

Primary income receipts increased by $12.1 billion to $338.6 billion and primary income payments increased by $18.9 billion to $307.3 billion. The increases in both receipts and payments mainly reflected increases in income from other investments, mainly interest on loans and deposits. These increases have come mainly from the increase in short-term interest rates in the conditions of the tightening of the US monetary and foreign policy.

Secondary income (table 5)

Income from secondary income decreased by $8.5 billion to $44.5 billion, reflecting a decrease in general government transfers, mainly fines and penalties. Secondary income payments increased by $0.4 billion to $94.1 billion, reflecting an increase in private transfers, mainly insurance-related transfers.

Capital account transactions (table 1)

Capital transfer income increased by $20 million to $43 million. Capital transfer payments increased by $2.5 billion to $6.0 billion, reflecting an increase in infrastructure grants, primarily related to goods transferred through the Presidential Withdrawal Authority (see note 1).

Financial Account Transactions (tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

Net financial account transactions were $326.8 billion in the first quarter, reflecting net US borrowing by foreign residents.

Financial assets (tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

First quarter transactions reduced the foreign financial assets of US residents by $59.7 billion. The transactions reduced the portfolio’s investment assets, primarily equity, by $263.3 billion. Transactions increased other investment assets by $102.0 billion, as transactions increased loans and decreased deposits; direct investment assets, mainly capital, with 100.8 billion dollars; and reserve assets at $0.8 billion.

Obligations (tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

First-quarter transactions increased U.S. liabilities to foreign residents by $265.4 billion. The transactions increased other investment liabilities, primarily loans and deposits, by $140.7 billion; direct investment liabilities, mainly capital, with $118.7 billion; and portfolio investment liabilities by $6.0 billion, as transactions increased long-term debt securities and decreased equity.

Financial derivatives (table 1)

Net transactions in financial derivatives were $1.7 billion in the first quarter, reflecting net US borrowing by foreign residents.

Table A. Updates to Q4 2022 international transaction account balances [Billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted] Preliminary assessments Revised ratings Current account balance 206.8 216.2 Balance of goods 272.4 274.1 Balance of services 67.3 60.6 Balance of primary income 39.3 38.1 Balance of secondary income 41.1 40.7 Net financial account transactions 127.5 186.6 US Bureau of Economic Analysis

Annual Update of US International Transaction Accounts

The statistics in this publication reflect the annual update of the US International Transaction Accounts. With this update, BEA has incorporated newly available and revised source data and recalculated seasonal adjustments for 20172022. This annual update also reflects the inclusion of (1) BEA’s 2019 Benchmark Survey of US Foreign Direct Investment country, which resulted in revisions of direct investment transactions in financial assets and liabilities and revenue receipts and payments for 2019-2022, and (2) improved methodology and source data for transfers through the Presidential Withdrawal Authority, which resulted in revisions of exports of goods, exports of services, international cooperation payments on the current account and investment and grant payments on the capital account for 2021 and 2022. A summary of the revisions of the high-level aggregates is presented in Table 9.

Table B. Newly Available and Revised Source Data: Major Providers and Years Affected

Agency Data Affected years US Bureau of Economic Analysis Quarterly surveys of international trade in services 20202022 Standard, annual and quarterly reviews of direct investments 20192022 US Census Bureau Revised Source Data for International Trade in Goods 20202022 US Department of the Treasury Annual portfolio investment surveys 20212022 Quarterly and monthly portfolio reviews and other investments 20202022 US Bureau of Economic Analysis

More information on the annual update is available at “Preview of the 2023 Annual Update of the International Economic Accounts“in Current Business Survey. Additional information will be provided at Survey in July. US International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods has been updated to reflect the changes implemented with this annual update.

Change in the Eurozone

With this release, statistics starting with the first quarter of 2023 for the “Euro Zone” area grouping include Croatia, which adopted the euro as its currency, starting on January 1, 2023.

Next release: September 21, 2023, at 8:30 am EDT

US International Transactions, Second Quarter 2023

1 US international transactions are presented in current dollars in accordance with international statistical presentation guidelines. For a comparison of actual dollar measures, either nominal and inflation-adjusted or real, of international transactions, see “SECTION 4 FOREIGN TRANSACTIONS” of National accounts of income and products.

2 For more information, see “Preview of the 2023 Annual Update of the International Economic Accounts“in Current Business Survey.