International
Desperate need for clean energy growth in Global South: IEA | Climate crisis news
Financing for clean energy in emerging and developing economies, excluding China, must increase sevenfold within a decade if global warming is to be limited to tolerable levels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says.
To keep temperatures from rising to catastrophic levels, annual investment in non-fossil fuel energy in these countries of the Global South will need to rise from $260 billion to nearly $2 trillion, the intergovernmental agency said in a report Wednesday.
Clean energy financing in the developing and developing world is at fault for achieving international climate goals, IEA executive director Fatih Birol told reporters.
The report was released ahead of the two-day Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, which seeks to boost support for revamping the mid-20th-century architecture that regulates financial flows from rich countries to developing countries. .
The G20 nations are historically responsible for 80 percent of global carbon emissions, which are wreaking havoc on Earth’s climate.
Many vulnerable and lower-income countries have been gripped by economic shocks, unpayable debts and the effects of climate change, a crisis to which they contributed little but which is costing the people in these countries dearly. Agnes Callamard, secretary of Amnesty International. general, it is said in a STATEMENT.
These are unprecedented challenges that require a review of the way the world financial architecture is set up.
Private investment
Accelerating the transition from dirty to clean energy and helping the Global South cope with and prepare for the devastating impacts of climate are high on the summit’s agenda.
Nearly 800 million people lack electricity and 2.4 billion lack access to clean cooking fuels, most of whom live in poor and developing countries.
Under current policy trends, one-third of the increase in energy use in these countries over the next decade will be met by the burning of fossil fuels, the main driver of global warming, the IEA warned.
According to Birol, investments in clean energy are increasing, but the bad news is that more than 90 percent of this growth in clean energy since the Paris Agreement in 2015 has come from advanced economies and China.
To unlock the potential for clean energy in emerging and developing economies, the report highlighted the need for greater international technical, regulatory and financial support.
Based on the IEA report, two-thirds of the financing for clean energy projects in emerging and developing economies, excluding China, will have to come from the private sector because public sector investment is insufficient to provide universal access to energy and tackle climate change.
Investment needs go beyond the capacity of public financing alone, making it urgent to rapidly scale up much larger private financing for clean energy projects in emerging and developing economies.
More from our CEO @fbirol https://t.co/0jWtZMO1Zb pic.twitter.com/fO6ILFCMuB
International Energy Agency (@IEA) June 21, 2023
With China included in the calculation, private and public money pouring into renewables and other forms of carbon-neutral energy will need to triple from $770 billion in 2022 to $2.5 trillion annually by the early 2030s.
Within the next decade, today’s $135 billion in annual private financing for clean energy in these economies should grow to about $1 trillion annually.
Solar Energy: The Main Alternative
According to the IEA report, there is potential for rapid growth in renewable energy. Solar energy is now the cheapest source of electricity generation in almost the entire world.
At least 40 percent of the global solar radiation that reaches the planet lands in sub-Saharan Africa, and yet nearly 10 times more solar capacity was installed in China last year than on the entire African continent.
Sunny sub-Saharan Africa generates less solar electricity than the Netherlands, Birol noted.
Amnesty raised the case that lower-income countries cannot divest themselves of fossil fuels, protect people from the harms of the climate crisis and provide remedies for those most affected, especially as richer countries continue to avoid their obligations for international cooperation and assistance.
The summit in Paris on Thursday should work to ensure that richer countries commit to comprehensive debt relief for lower-income countries and honor previous financial pledges they have failed to fulfill in pacts of previous climate relief, Amnesty said.
This summit should provide a chance for global leaders to protect the rights of the world’s most marginalized people, not shift the burden further onto those who are suffering the most but have contributed least to causing this crisis, it added. his statement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/21/desperate-need-for-clean-energy-surge-in-the-global-south-iea
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An analysis of the popular sportsbook
- The Daily Journal Names Theane Evangelis and Debra Wong Yang Among California’s Top Women Lawyers of 2023
- Fitting in a mold: Behind the scenes at Micro Systems UK
- Desperate need for clean energy growth in Global South: IEA | Climate crisis news
- Focus on the future, not Boris Johnson, says PM
- Astronomicon 6.5 welcomes Kevin Smith, others, to Livonia – The Oakland Press
- We are still working on our summer bodies; Here are 7 Workout Pieces for Men to Buy Now
- Twitter Reopens Google Cloud Payments Suspended by Musk: Report
- US International Transactions, First Quarter 2023 and Annual Update
- Buy NIYATI ENTERPRISE Embroidered Bollywood Art Silk Blue Sarees Online at Best Price in India
- Hockey Hall of Fame rejects Canes coach Brind’Amour again
- Two Innovation Partnership Agreements in Florida and Israel Signed for Projects with Sidus Space, Maris-Tech and Lulav Space