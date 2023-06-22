Desperate need for clean energy growth in Global South: IEA | Climate crisis news

Financing for clean energy in emerging and developing economies, excluding China, must increase sevenfold within a decade if global warming is to be limited to tolerable levels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says.

To keep temperatures from rising to catastrophic levels, annual investment in non-fossil fuel energy in these countries of the Global South will need to rise from $260 billion to nearly $2 trillion, the intergovernmental agency said in a report Wednesday.

Clean energy financing in the developing and developing world is at fault for achieving international climate goals, IEA executive director Fatih Birol told reporters.

The report was released ahead of the two-day Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, which seeks to boost support for revamping the mid-20th-century architecture that regulates financial flows from rich countries to developing countries. .

The G20 nations are historically responsible for 80 percent of global carbon emissions, which are wreaking havoc on Earth’s climate.

Many vulnerable and lower-income countries have been gripped by economic shocks, unpayable debts and the effects of climate change, a crisis to which they contributed little but which is costing the people in these countries dearly. Agnes Callamard, secretary of Amnesty International. general, it is said in a STATEMENT.

These are unprecedented challenges that require a review of the way the world financial architecture is set up.

Private investment

Accelerating the transition from dirty to clean energy and helping the Global South cope with and prepare for the devastating impacts of climate are high on the summit’s agenda.

Nearly 800 million people lack electricity and 2.4 billion lack access to clean cooking fuels, most of whom live in poor and developing countries.

Under current policy trends, one-third of the increase in energy use in these countries over the next decade will be met by the burning of fossil fuels, the main driver of global warming, the IEA warned.

According to Birol, investments in clean energy are increasing, but the bad news is that more than 90 percent of this growth in clean energy since the Paris Agreement in 2015 has come from advanced economies and China.

To unlock the potential for clean energy in emerging and developing economies, the report highlighted the need for greater international technical, regulatory and financial support.

Based on the IEA report, two-thirds of the financing for clean energy projects in emerging and developing economies, excluding China, will have to come from the private sector because public sector investment is insufficient to provide universal access to energy and tackle climate change.

Investment needs go beyond the capacity of public financing alone, making it urgent to rapidly scale up much larger private financing for clean energy projects in emerging and developing economies. More from our CEO @fbirol https://t.co/0jWtZMO1Zb pic.twitter.com/fO6ILFCMuB International Energy Agency (@IEA) June 21, 2023

With China included in the calculation, private and public money pouring into renewables and other forms of carbon-neutral energy will need to triple from $770 billion in 2022 to $2.5 trillion annually by the early 2030s.

Within the next decade, today’s $135 billion in annual private financing for clean energy in these economies should grow to about $1 trillion annually.

Solar Energy: The Main Alternative

According to the IEA report, there is potential for rapid growth in renewable energy. Solar energy is now the cheapest source of electricity generation in almost the entire world.

At least 40 percent of the global solar radiation that reaches the planet lands in sub-Saharan Africa, and yet nearly 10 times more solar capacity was installed in China last year than on the entire African continent.

Sunny sub-Saharan Africa generates less solar electricity than the Netherlands, Birol noted.

Amnesty raised the case that lower-income countries cannot divest themselves of fossil fuels, protect people from the harms of the climate crisis and provide remedies for those most affected, especially as richer countries continue to avoid their obligations for international cooperation and assistance.

The summit in Paris on Thursday should work to ensure that richer countries commit to comprehensive debt relief for lower-income countries and honor previous financial pledges they have failed to fulfill in pacts of previous climate relief, Amnesty said.

This summit should provide a chance for global leaders to protect the rights of the world’s most marginalized people, not shift the burden further onto those who are suffering the most but have contributed least to causing this crisis, it added. his statement.