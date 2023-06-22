11 Hour Race Becomes Official Endurance Sponsor | News Article | Infosys Hall of Fame Open





The expanded partnership will extend beyond the Infosys Hall of Fame Open to year-round support for the entirety of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.





The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) and the 11th Hour Tournament today announced a year-round sponsorship that focuses on sustainability across the ITHF organization. Since 2020, 11th Hour Racing has served as the endurance sponsor for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open. In this new agreement, the ITHF will work with the 11th Hour Races throughout the year to expand its sustainability initiatives. Aspects of the sponsorship include increasing composting and recycling in facilities, offices, clubs and museums, eliminating the sale of single-use plastic bottles on property and implementing the use of sustainable and recycled products. “It is vital that we do our part to minimize our footprint and act responsibly across all business units at the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said ITHF CEO Dan Faber. “Today, the International Tennis Hall of Fame is taking a significant step forward in our sustainability efforts to become a leader in Rhode Island and in the sport of tennis. We are proud to continue our relationship with 11th Hour Racing to support us in achieving our goals.” “Our support of the International Tennis Hall of Fame enables us to expand our reach beyond the sport of sailing and have a broader impact within our coastal community and beyond – because together we can turn a tennis fan into an advocate for ocean, the ocean wins and we all win,” said Alessandra Ghezzi, Communications Director, 11th Hour Race. “We are honored to support and work with ITHF, developing stronger sustainability initiatives that make a tangible and measurable difference to ocean health. Because everything we do on land affects the ocean.” In 2022, with the support of 11th Hour Racing, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open diverted nearly 75 percent of its waste from landfills through a comprehensive waste management plan. This year, the tournament aims to achieve 80 percent diversion through a variety of activities, including: A comprehensive waste management system that includes composting and recycling

On-site water refill stations and encouraging fans to bring and use refillable water bottles

Educating fans and visitors about the impact their actions have on plans and methods to become more sustainable in everyday life

Eliminating the sale of all plastic bottles, and providing canned drinks instead

Implementation of training for all volunteers to be ambassadors of sustainable practices

Weighing and tracking of all recyclables, compost and waste

Requiring all retailers and food providers to sign a sustainability pact outlining standards for waste reduction and responsible sourcing of products

Offsetting the entire carbon footprint of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open including guest travel, player travel, on-site fuel use, waste and electricity Fans have the opportunity to offset their personal carbon footprint with their ticket purchase, which goes toward offsetting the overall footprint of the Infosys Open Hall of Fame. Public transportation options are also encouraged, along with biking and walking to events. Since 2010, 11th Hour Racing has used the power of sport to inspire solutions to restore a balanced relationship between people and the planet. The organization does this through sponsorships that create leaders in ocean health, awarding grants to local pilot programs that model sustainability best practices, restore coastal ecosystems and advance ocean stewardship, and an ambassador program of professional athletes and creatives that they love the ocean. The Infosys Hall of Fame Open, the only ATP Tour tournament played on grass courts outside Europe, will take place from July 16-23 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the tour box office at (401) 849-6053.

