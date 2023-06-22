Fort Chipewyan Community Update – June 21, 2023





What’s new today: Re-entry update

Fort Chipewyan Together on the Snye closed This will be the final community update shared in this format. Updates will continue to be shared by the Nations and RMWB on social media and at rmwb.ca/fortchip Re-entry update The second phase of the joint re-entry plan will begin on Thursday morning, June 22. Essential services have been restored and the community is ready to welcome you home. Nations are contacting everyone with flight information and when they can check in to their hotel. Shipping and other re-entry details can be found at rmwb.ca/fortchip. Please review the Homecoming Guide, Pet Guide, and Baggage Guide. Anyone who has not received a call or has questions should contact the Nation or Pulse at 780-743-7000 as soon as possible. Anyone returning by boat is strongly advised to leave on Thursday as the river will be patrolled until 7pm and free gas for community members will only be available that day. All boaters must check in at the gas station right in Fort McKay. For those needing a ride to Fort McKay, there will be a shuttle departing at 9 a.m. from the Quality Inn Hotel in Fort McMurray. Vulnerable members of the community who may need special transport, support and special considerations for mobility needs will return to the final stage of re-entry which will begin this weekend. Fort Chipewyan Together on the Snye The community gathering place in Snye will close tonight (June 21) with the Dene Drummers from Lake Meander and a final closing prayer. A big thank you to everyone who supported the activities and all the community members who joined and spent time together. Stay informed All information is available at rmwb.ca/fortchip and through trusted community channels, as well as the municipal Facebook and Twitter pages @RMWoodBuffalo. For questions or further information, please call Pulse at 780-743-7000 or 1-800-973-9663.

