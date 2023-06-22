Province, Canada contributes to disaster resilience for Tŝilhqot’in peoples

A series of investments from the governments of British Columbia and Canada will help the Tsilhqot’in National Government strengthen climate resilience and emergency management for its people and communities.

The province is providing $5 million to the Tsilhqot’in National Government for an extensive feasibility study to determine the package of emergency infrastructure required on the territory, which is located in the Chilcotin region of west-central British Columbia. Infrastructure, such as emergency centers and evacuation and training centers, will be considered.

“The Tsilhqot’in peoples were severely impacted by the summer 2017 Cariboo and Chilcotin wildfires,” said Bowinn Ma, BC’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Preparedness. “This funding and partnership is consistent with our government’s commitment to advance reconciliation and improve emergency management for Indigenous peoples and is another step in strengthening our long-term and growing partnership with the Tilhqot’in National Government.”

Last year, the Province, the federal government and the Tilhqot’in National Government renewed the Cooperative Emergency Management Agreement (CEMA), which was established in 2018. The province is providing $1 million to the Tsilhqot’in National Government for governance and operations for support the next four years of CEMA.

CEMA engages all three governments to cooperate develop and implement strategies to increase the role and capacity of Tsilhqot’in peoples in emergency management, including a review of infrastructure, operational requirements and other capacity needs.

The development of a proposal for an indigenous-led regional emergency centre, training facility and evacuation center were part of the original CEMA agreement, which was renewed for a five-year term and funded by contributions from the Ministry of Emergency Management and BC Climate Preparedness. , BC Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and Indigenous Services Canada.

The BC Wildfire Service is engaged in ongoing agreements with the Tsilhqot’in National Government regarding facilities and operational cooperation.

Through Indigenous Services Canada, the federal government has committed approximately $2 million to CEMA, including support for emergency center coordination and planning, community fire safety assessments and fire service equipment.

In addition, Natural Resources Canada is investing more than $1 million toward the Tsilhqot’in National Government Emergency Management – ​​Fire Capacity Building project, which will recruit and train 20 community members to build capacity and help establish crews in each from its six communities. This project is part of the Climate Change Fire Fighting and Management Program Training Fund to train 1,000 additional firefighters and incorporate traditional indigenous knowledge in fire management.

These funding initiatives are a response to the 2019 Tsilhqot’in-led report: Nagwedik’an gwane gangu ch’inided ganexwilagh (Fires woke us up) Calls to Action.

“The history of fire management in the province has shown us that First Nations are often on the front lines and must be empowered to manage emergencies on their land. We know what is best for our people,” said Nits’ilin (Chief) Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot’in National Government. “We’ve seen fires, floods and a pandemic test our relationship with BC and Canada. Innovative agreements like CEMA are needed to ensure that First Nations have an active and leadership role in emergencies. We need to change the way we approach fire and how we fight it. The climate crisis is taking over. We are proud to say that we are making progress on the infrastructure needed to be resilient during this crisis.”

These investments also advance reconciliation under the 2019 Gwets’en Nilt’i Road Agreement, which brought together the Tsilhqot’in National Government, the Province and the federal government to continue their work towards supporting the self-determination of Tsilhqot’in peoples. The Gwets’en Nilt’i Road Agreement is the first tripartite reconciliation agreement of its kind in BC.

The work done with the Tsilhqot’in National Government and Tsilhqot’in communities is intended to inform work with other Indigenous governments and communities and the broader engagement to improve overall emergency management in BC and across the country.

“Indigenous peoples are disproportionately affected by fires and other emergencies. The experience of severe weather emergencies has increased as the reality of climate change means more frequent and more intense events. Today, the federal government announced with the Province of British Columbia new funding for the Cooperative Emergency Management Agreement. This agreement secures the financial resources to help with climate resilience and empowers a new policy-making approach for the Tsilhqot Nation to provide emergency management services to their people. I thank the Tsilhqot Nation for your expertise and leadership, and I know this investment will benefit all of Canada as we learn to manage together the risk and reality of climate-related emergencies.”

“This fire season has been one of the worst on record and forecasts show it will continue to be challenging throughout the summer. Since 2015, the federal government has taken measures to adapt to and mitigate the effects of intense wildfires. That’s why we’re committed to training more firefighters in more communities across the country, especially Indigenous communities that are often at the highest risk. This partnership with the Tsilhqot’in people means more firefighters where they are needed most.”

“The extreme nature of the 2017 fires across the vast territory of the Tilhqot’in revealed the need for the Tilhqot’in to take a leadership role in emergency management within their lands. The $6 million provincial investment announced today will support the creation of a new model of excellence in emergency management, one that builds on the expertise of the Tilhqot’in Nation and reflects their values, needs and jurisdiction. I am proud to work with the Tilhqot’in Nation and Canada as true government partners.”

The Tsilhqot’in Territory covers 6.65 million hectares (approximately 16 million acres) of land between the Fraser River and the Coast Mountains in west-central BC.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government consists of the Tsilhqot’in communities of Tl’etinqox (Anaham), ?Esdilagh (Alexandria), Yunesit’in (Stone), Tsi Deldel (Alexis Creek/Redstone), Tl’esqox (Toosey), and Xeni Gwet ‘in (Nehemiah).

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Preparedness is co-developing modernized emergency management legislation with First Nations to ensure that a new act supports more effective emergency management and complies with the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Peoples Native.

