The International Olympic Committee withdraws recognition from the International Boxing Federation Boxing News

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expelled the International Boxing Association (IBA), the amateur sport’s world governing body, from the Olympic movement.

The decision, confirmed at the IOC’s extraordinary session on Thursday, comes after the IOC’s executive board recommended that the IBA be derecognized earlier this month.

The vote was 69-1 in favor of the decision, with 10 members abstaining.

Thomas Bach has reiterated that the IOC's problem is not with boxing, but with the IBA and its governance.





It is the first time the IOC has expelled a sports governing body.

Long-standing concerns about the governance, finances and officials of the boxing federation have led to this, after the IOC initially suspended the body in 2019.

“We value the sport of boxing very much. We have an extremely serious problem with the IBA because of their governance,” IOC president Thomas Bach said during their online meeting.

The beleaguered boxing federation had been constantly at odds with the IOC.

Concerns about manipulation and operation led to calls for reform.

Under the leadership of Russian Umar Kremlev, an opponent was denied the opportunity to run against him for the role of president in the election.

Umar Kremlev is the current president of the international governing body IBA





Sponsorship by Russian state energy giant Gazprom attracted further sanctions along with the IBA’s decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags following the invasion of Ukraine.

Just this week, the IOC condemned Kremlev for saying one of his predecessors, former IOC member CK Wu, should be “shot” after he accused him of “killing boxing” with the complicity of Bach and the sports director of IOC Kit McConnell.

The IBA had called the IOC board’s recommendation “truly despicable and purely political” and sought to block it through an urgent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, sports’ highest court, which dismissed the appeal on Tuesday.

An IOC Task Force will administer the boxing tournament at the 2024 Paris Games, as it did with boxing at the last Olympics in Tokyo, but the long-term future of the sport at the Olympics has been in doubt.

Boxing has been left out of the provisional sports program for the 2028 Olympics, leaving the sport at risk of losing its Olympic status once and for all.

On Thursday, however, Bach voiced support for the sport itself. “We value boxing as one of the most global sports. We embrace the values ​​of boxing,” he said, praising “the important social role of sport in promoting inclusion.”

A new international boxing federation has been created by a collection of leaders from national federations around the world, including Great Britain, in a bid to ensure boxing remains an Olympic sport.



He added: “Boxers fully deserve to be governed by an international federation with integrity and transparency.”

On Thursday, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper said he could “guarantee” boxing would be at the LA Games.

Although the IBA has passed the point of no return as far as the IOC is concerned, boxing could be reintroduced to the 2028 Olympics under a new governing body.

A breakaway federation, World Boxing, was founded earlier this year with the express intention of seeking IOC recognition and retaining boxing as an Olympic sport.

Before today’s decision, nations including Great Britain and the USA had already pledged to join World Boxing.

“We should be in the Olympics”

Top athletes in the sport have also lent their support to World Boxing.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn, the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, who is also on USA Boxing’s board of directors, explained why USA chose to join World Boxing.

“We are fighting together to save amateur boxing for the Olympics,” she said Sky Sports. “This could bring attention to the effort to save the Olympics and show that women’s boxing is very important.

“We need the Olympics, we must be at the Olympics and [have] game without tricks.”

Lauren Price, the middleweight gold medalist at the Tokyo Games, is also supporting World Boxing. “It’s definitely time for a change,” she said Sky Sports. “If boxing is not in the Olympics it would be devastating.

“It is so important that the boxers reach the Olympic Games without corruption.”

Olympic star Lauren Price has backed World Boxing





World Boxing described the IOC’s decision as a positive step.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “The IOC’s decision and its President’s comments make it clear that the IBA will no longer be allowed to organize a boxing tournament at the Olympic Games and that a new international federation – which is committed to deliver sporting integrity.and operate to the highest standards of governance, transparency and financial management – will inevitably be required to oversee future Olympic boxing tournaments.

“World Boxing supports this view and understands that being part of the Olympic Games is a privilege and not a right and is committed to working constructively and collaboratively with the IOC and all other stakeholders to develop a path that will preserve boxing’s long-term place on the Olympic program.

“This is a hugely significant moment for the sport. All national boxing federations now have a very important decision to make if they want boxers from their country to have the opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles and beyond and we we call on every national. federation that cares about boxers and boxing to join and support World Boxing in its efforts to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement.”