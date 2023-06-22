US News & World Report Names Cardinal Health Glennon Children’s Hospital SSM Among Best Children’s Hospitals





SSM Health Cardinal Glennon's Hospital has been recognized as the best children's hospital for 2023-2024 by US News & World Report. This prestigious honor reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care for children at St. Louis and our surrounding communities. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon's Hospital was ranked 39th nationally in Cardiology and Heart Surgery and 40th in Neonatology, the highest ranking in the St. Louis region. Louis and Missouri State in both majors. The hospital is also ranked 46th in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, 47th in Nephrology and 50th in Cancer in the 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospital rankings. For 2023-24, US News ranked the top 50 centers in 10 pediatric specialties. "This distinction comes to us as a result of the tireless dedication, expertise and careful knowledge of the entire Cardinal Glennon team – and the collaboration with our partners at Saint Louis University School of Medicine," said Jeremy Fotheringham, Regional President – St. & Academics, SSM Health. "SSM's Cardinal Health Glennon Children's Hospital opened in 1953 with a vision to provide safe, high-quality care to underserved and most vulnerable patients. For nearly 70 years, living at The Glennon Factor has called us to give our best to children and families every day, and this national recognition highlights the exceptional care provided by the highly skilled clinicians and team at Cardinal Glennon. Families have a choice when choosing care for their child, and our patient- and family-centered care, along with a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, guides their decision when they choose Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital SSM Health. Together, we are committed to the highest quality care and the advancement of pediatric medicine through research, education and advocacy." "We are proud to be the top-ranked NICU in the city of St. Louis. "Through the dedication and hard work of our Children's Hospital Cardinal Health SSM Glennon team, we will continue to provide the best patient outcomes and safest care for these vulnerable patients and families in our community and beyond." wide." US News, along with RTI International, a research and consulting firm based in North Carolina, collected and analyzed data from 119 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children's Hospitals received the "Best" award for factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, and expert opinion among pediatric specialists. "For 17 years, US News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children's hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and editor-in-chief at US News. For more information on US News The best children's hospitalsexplore Facebook, I tweet AND Instagram using #BestHospitals. About SSM Health Cardinal Glennon's Hospital SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities throughout the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization's 40,000 team members and more than 12,800 providers are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God's healing presence to all they serve. With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes 23 hospitals, more than 300 physician offices and other ambulatory and virtual care services, 13 post-acute facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. It is one of the largest employers in every community it serves. About US News & World Report US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policymakers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives and communities. A multi-faceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Auto, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, US News offers rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and events US News Live. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC

