Evacuation orders were lifted for Fort Chipewyan





Start of second phase of re-entry – Community members can now return (Fort Chipewyan, AB June 22, 2023) Community leadership has lifted all evacuation orders for Fort Chipewyan. This includes evacuation orders issued by the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN), Mikisew Cree First Nation (MCFN) and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) with the support of the Fort Chipewyan Mtis Nation (FCMN). These evacuation orders were issued on May 30 in response to the Rocky River Fire MWF 025. On June 18, Alberta Wildfire confirmed that the southern perimeter of the fire was fully contained and the first phase of the joint re-entry plan began the following day with returning essential services to the community. The fire is now classified as contained. States of Local Emergency remain in effect to support re-entry efforts. The second phase of the re-entry plan began The second phase of re-entry begins today (June 22) with the return of most community members and land users by boat and air. Community members who are vulnerable or have unique needs will be returned as part of the third and final phase of reentry. They will be provided with special transport that includes support and special considerations for mobility needs. For detailed re-entry information, visit rmwb.ca/fortchip and review the Returning Home Guide, Pet Guide and Baggage Guide. Community members can also visit hotel information desks for more information. Anyone with questions or who needs assistance can contact the Nation or Pulse at 780-743-7000. Return by boat Members of the boating community can return now. Anyone returning by boat is strongly advised to leave today as the river will be patrolled until 7pm and free gas for community members will only be available today. Everyone boating today should check in at the gas station right in Fort McKay. Return by air Numerous flights are scheduled from today. Community members who have not received a call from a Nation representative about flight information should register now by calling Pulse at 780-743-7000. It is important that community members board their assigned flights. Find the latest and most up-to-date information from: Contacting your nation

By visiting rmwb.ca/fortchip

By following RMWB on Facebook and Twitter (@RMWoodBuffalo) and trusted community channels

By contacting Pulse at 780-743-7000 or 1-800-973-9663 -30-

