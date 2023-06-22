Sudan: High Commissioner calls for end to sea of ​​suffering

Mr. Vice President,

brilliance,

Dear colleagues,

The council has received REPORT in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 50/1, covering the human rights situation in Sudan from 11 April 2022 to 14 April 2023.

Since the conflict broke out on April 15, the country has been plunged into chaos.

As the African proverb says, when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.

In this situation, the people of Sudan are suffering immensely.

During my last update to this Special Session of the Council in May, I called for the Rapid Support Force (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to cease hostilities.

I state – again – that I am eager to talk to both sides.

I have also asked all countries to help advance the solution to this disaster. However, efforts to pursue and maintain a ceasefire have produced little or no success.

We still see a reckless and senseless conflict taking place in a context of total impunity.

The streets of Khartoum and its surrounding towns, El Geneina and El Obeid are stained with the blood of civilians.

And millions of people still need vital humanitarian aid, which, in many countries, has been impossible to provide.

I visited Sudan last November. While I saw a place of great pain, I also heard voices of hope and anticipation for a better future.

It is heartbreaking to see hope dashed.

Aggressive tactics have resulted in the deaths of at least 958 civilians since the fighting began and the wounding of 4,746 as of June 12. The actual numbers are obviously much higher.

More than a million people remain trapped in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.

Densely populated residential areas are being bombed. RSF is forcing people from their homes and looting their property. They have also attacked, looted and occupied hospitals, attacking health staff and leaving medical services on the brink of collapse. And the suffering is compounded by dramatic shortages of food, water, money and electricity, with many on the brink of survival.

In another long list of attacks on human dignity, many civilians killed in Khartoum and Omdurman have been denied the right to a proper burial, their bodies still lying on the streets or in abandoned houses. The Sudanese Red Crescent reported that they recently buried 180 unidentified bodies across the country. Many families now have to live with uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

This is a crisis that reverberates throughout the region.

It’s a powder keg.

More than 2.1 million people have fled their homes, including 528,147 who have crossed into neighboring countries. Refugees and internally displaced people face deplorable conditions, walking for days in sweltering heat with very little access to food, water and shelter.

Mr. Vice President,

At the center of this conflict lies the open disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law and complete indifference to human life and dignity.

I condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing human rights violations in the Darfur region. In West Darfur, violence has now erupted along ethnic lines. Just last week, the Governor of West Darfur was killed within hours of the RSF arresting him. At least 430 people were reportedly killed between April 24 and May 13, most in El-Geneina. However, the actual number of people who have lost their lives as a result of organized and repeated large-scale attacks by the RSF and a large number of their supporters targeting the African-inhabited neighborhoods of El-Geneina is expected to be higher. up. We have not been able to verify the figures due to communication outages over the past month.

As if this were not enough, the residents of El-Geneina have been cut off from vital services and supplies. More than 150,000 people have fled West Darfur to Chad, but those leaving El-Geneina fear being turned back or further violations by the RSF, who have controlled the road to the border.

I reiterate the call for a humanitarian corridor between Chad and El-Geneina, and for safe passage for all civilians from the conflict zones.

In North Darfur, recent clashes have resulted in the killing of more than 100 civilians. In the first week of June alone, 41 people were killed in the city of Kutum. And in Nyala, South Darfur and Zalingei, Central Darfur, Fierce fighting has broken out at various times since the beginning of the conflict. In both cities, most facilities belonging to the UN and international non-governmental organizations were looted.

Mr. Vice President,

This is a human rights and humanitarian crisis that is unfolding at an alarming rate, on a devastating scale and with an unprecedented complexity in Sudan.

Every day, children are bearing the terrible toll, with more than 13 million across the country in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian support, including 5.6 million in Darfur. At least 620,000 are reported to be suffering from acute malnutrition.

At the Mygoma orphanage center in Khartoum, 71 children reportedly died due to a severe lack of humanitarian and medical supplies. It is an incomprehensible tragedy. Many children have since been evacuated.

The lack of medical supplies is also affecting nursing homes. In Khartoum North, my office has heard disturbing reports of ten elderly men and women who died because they did not receive help in time.

Without delay, parties to the conflict must protect organizations seeking to evacuate children and the elderly to a safer place where their needs can be met.

I am appalled by allegations of sexual violence, including rape. My office has received credible reports of 18 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence against at least 53 women and girls, with victims including at least 10 girls. In one case, it is reported that 18-20 women were raped in the same attack. In almost all cases, RSF has been identified as the author. There is little access to medical and psychosocial support and many cases go unreported.

As I did when I met him in November last year, I call on General Dagalo – again – to ensure that these heinous acts stop immediately.

We continue to receive reports of enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests of civilians. At least 394 people have been reported missing from the Khartoum area alone, including 16 women and 12 children. The total number may be much higher – disappearances have been reported in Khartoum, Darfur and northern Kordofan. Reliable sources tell us that many may be retained by the RSF. I welcome the recent release of two Sudanese doctors held incommunicado, one by the RSF, one by the SAF, and call for the immediate release of all civilian detainees.

My heart goes out to the human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists and others left behind, many of whom I had the opportunity to meet in November last year. I admire their courage. Defenders, especially women, are facing increasing threats, including death threats. Journalists and media professionals are also facing threats and hate speech. Some have been directly targeted on social media, accused of supporting the RSF and received death threats. Many others have been arbitrarily detained or held incommunicado. Some have been released, but there is no information on the whereabouts of many of them.

Mr. Vice President,

I welcome the new 72-hour nationwide ceasefire agreed on 17 June and call on both sides to honor their commitments to stop the fighting and allow the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid across the country.

The new ceasefire is a new opportunity to end this sea of ​​suffering.

I remind both parties of their obligations to respect international humanitarian and human rights law and to take all necessary measures to protect all civilians — including humanitarian and medical workers — from harm.

I also call on the authorities to conduct prompt, thorough, impartial and independent investigations into all alleged violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

I remind them that the failure to pursue accountability for past serious violations has contributed to the current crisis.

To break the cycle of violence, impunity must end.

To the governments and people who have shown great humanity in welcoming refugees seeking safety from this savage conflict, thank you for your solidarity. I call on all countries that accept refugees to keep your borders open. And in the spirit of international solidarity, I call on member states to urgently increase funding for humanitarian organizations that are desperately trying to help internally displaced people and refugees, inside and outside Sudan.

As we speak, there is a promising conference. I hope this conference will meet the expectations of the people of Sudan.

I would also like to add that I welcome this decision by the Council to strengthen the mandate of my Special Rapporteur on Sudan to include detailed monitoring and documentation of the human rights situation, including violations arising directly from the current conflict.

Mr. Vice President,

Four years ago, the people of Sudan rose up to demand their rights, driven by the desire for a transition from dictatorship to peace, freedom and security. They overthrew the tyranny they had endured for decades and began walking the path to justice and freedom.

As we know, their journey was short-lived, with the military coup of October 2021 and now, the terrible conflict that has gripped the country for the past nine weeks.

Millions of lives have been destroyed and uprooted, and Sudan is now once again engulfed in darkness and the endless grief of many who have lost children, parents and loved ones.

Establishing lasting peace requires our utmost attention.

The violence must stop today.