Argentina: Amnesty International calls for an immediate end to state repression in Jujuy





The government of Argentina’s Jujuy province must immediately end its excessive use of force against those exercising their right to peaceful protest, which has resulted in hundreds of people being injured in recent days, Amnesty International said today. The government of Jujuy province is turning its back on those exercising their right to protest against the constitutional reform, sending law and order forces to use repression to solve a problem that should be solved through dialogue. The safety of the population cannot be guaranteed by violating human rights, said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International. Since the beginning of protests against constitutional reform and teachers’ salary demands in Jujuy, a province in northern Argentina, provincial police have responded with excessive use of force, indiscriminately using rubber bullets, tear gas and physical violence against the population. especially against Indigenous people and the farmers (rural farm workers). The government of Jujuy province is turning its back on those who are exercising their right to protest against the constitutional reform. Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International On June 15, the Constitutional Convention approved a quick constitutional reform that left no room for public participation or consultation. A process intended to involve at least 90 days of debate was completed in just three weeks and saw the final text not published until the day of its adoption. After its approval, protests against the reform took place in various places around the province. The repression of these demonstrations has already left hundreds injured, including a 17-year-old boy who lost an eye after being shot with rubber bullets by the police. In addition, according to official information, more than 60 people have been arrested, many of them charged with the crime of resistance to authority, which is generally used to limit social mobilizations and the constitutional right to petition and demonstrate against the authorities. Jujuy provincial authorities must guarantee the rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression and refrain from excessive use of force in response to demonstrations throughout the territory of the province. Furthermore, it is imperative that allegations of human rights violations committed by the police in all protests around the province be immediately, thoroughly, independently and impartially investigated. Amnesty International also calls for the publication of full, detailed and disaggregated information on the number of people injured and detained, as well as the charges against them. Furthermore, he asks the authorities to address the structural causes that have caused different sectors of the population to demonstrate in defense of their human rights. The organization calls on the provincial government to promote a space for genuine dialogue with all the actors involved, ensuring the effective participation of indigenous peoples, trade unions and teachers’ organizations, in particular, so that the main issues for the people of Jujuy can be discussed in sufficient depth. The security of the population cannot be guaranteed by violating human rights. Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International Some of the issues that have raised concern among the population and human rights organizations are related to proposals for reforms related to: the regulation of social protest and the prohibition of various forms of public demonstrations by the people, such as the blocking of roads and streets and any other violation of the right to free movement of persons, invoking the right of social peace. environmental issues, including water regime, ownership, authorizations and licenses for environmental exploration or exploitation Exercise of consultation, participation and territorial ownership by indigenous peoples. Although the clauses related to the direct participation of indigenous peoples were eventually removed, this does not preclude the fact that the entire text should be submitted for consultation with communities and other social actors, as required by international law.

